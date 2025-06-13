Horse Racing Community in Disbelief After 2026 Belmont Stakes Track Announcement

The Belmont Stakes, which kicked off in 1867 and is named after the well-known New York financier August Belmont Sr., really stands out in American horse racing. It’s the oldest and definitely the toughest of the Triple Crown races. Known as “The Test of the Champion,” this 1 1/2-mile dirt race puts three-year-old Thoroughbreds to the test on Belmont Park’s expansive oval. Just a heads up, in 2024 and 2025, it was moved to Saratoga while some renovations were happening.

The famous silver trophy, which Belmont’s son had made in 1896 by Tiffany & Co., showcases foundation stallions like Eclipse, Matchem, and Herod, all under the figure of Fenian, the winner from 1869. It truly stands as a lasting symbol of equine excellence. In the 2025 edition, Sovereignty took home the win as the Kentucky Derby champion, riding under jockey Junior Alvarado and trained by Bill Mott. They completed the 1 1/4-mile race in 2:00.69, finishing three lengths ahead of Preakness winner Journalism, while Baeza secured the third spot—just like the Kentucky Derby podium.

Even though it rained earlier, the track turned out to be pretty fast, and the race brought in over 46,000 fans. This was part of a five-day festival that saw more than 110,000 people come through the gates. So, there’s this update about next year’s Belmont Stakes that’s really got the horse racing community buzzing. On X, DRF’s New York correspondent David Grening reported: “Officially official. The 2026 Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 2026 Belmont Stakes is set to happen at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. This will be the third year in a row that this iconic event is held away from its usual spot in Elmont. With a projected completion date of September 2026, this temporary relocation occurs during Belmont Park’s massive $455 million restoration.

AD

The friendly vibe in Saratoga and its track record of successfully hosting the bigger Belmont Festival really influenced this choice. So, how did the public react to this announcement?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Confused about the future of the Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes is quite the prestigious event, isn’t it? So, this has got a lot of fans scratching their heads about what’s next. One fan shares their disappointment about Saratoga being picked as the temporary venue, saying, “I’m very disappointed in this news. This should’ve been run at Hawthorne.” A fan is raising an interesting point about the race’s name since it’s not taking place at Belmont Park anymore. They’re asking, “I mean, can they really still call it the Belmont?” But a fan who really appreciates the historic summer meet at Saratoga said, “Sucks man. They are killing the original Saratoga July racings.”

Even with some criticism, NYRA President Dave O’Rourke highlighted how great Saratoga has been in welcoming fans and keeping the Belmont Stakes spirit alive while Belmont Park is getting a big makeover. He mentioned, “Saratoga has served our fans and stakeholders extremely well as the temporary home of the Belmont Stakes during the construction of a new Belmont Park on Long Island. As we prepare for the opening of the new Belmont Park in the fall of 2026, NYRA is pleased to bring the Belmont Stakes to Saratoga for a third and final time next June.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Besides showing some love for Saratoga, the NYRA president mentioned that the final leg of the American Triple Crown is set to return to its original race course. He said, “Belmont Park will always be the home of the Belmont Stakes and we look forward to its return to the newly reimagined Belmont in 2027.”

There were definitely some sarcastic comments, like one that said, “The Beltoga Stakes?” This fan is really hopeful that by 2027, once the renovations at Belmont Park are done, the race will be back to its full glory and original spirit, stating, “Let’s hope in 2027, it’s back to being The Test of Champions.” Every reaction shows a unique side of how fans feel—some are funny or sarcastic, while others express serious worries about keeping the history and identity of one of horse racing’s most treasured events intact. Well, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if the Belmont Stakes makes its way back to where it all started.