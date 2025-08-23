Horse Racing Community Left Saddened After Secretariat’s Legendary Jockey’s Demise

Fondly called Big Red, Secretariat is a legend when it comes to horse racing. Winning the coveted Triple Crown in 1973, the iconic colt cemented his name in the history books. But the horse’s thunderous career (16 wins out of 21 races) made sure that his regular rider, Ron Turcotte, also became a bona fide legend in the winner’s circle as well. Turcotte would go on to become a Hall of Fame jockey, with a long list of emphatic victories to his name. With that in mind, it’s only natural that the fans would feel heartbroken when such a stalwart of the sport makes the journey toward the great unknown.

Turcotte was a true master of his craft. Aboard Secretariat, the Canadian jockey managed to bring an end to the Triple Crown draught, which was last won by Citation in 1948. It was Ron who led his favorite horse to a 1:59.40 finish at the Derby, and a 31-length 2:24 victory at the Belmont. Both of these feats stand as unbroken records to this day. Goes without saying, Turcotte will forever be a horse racing phenom, and all the more reason for the fans to brood over his passing.

The official Belmont Stakes social media handle went on X on August 22 to share the saddening news of Turcotte’s demise. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcotte, forever remembered for riding Secretariat to Triple Crown glory in 1973,” read the social media post, as the accompanying image shared an image of the legendary horse racing duo looking dapper in their natural habitat.

Turcotte was 84. Leonard Lusky, the family’s longtime friend and Ron’s business partner, said that the latter died from natural causes. “Ron was a great jockey and an inspiration to so many, both within and outside the racing world. While he reached the pinnacle of success in his vocation, it was his abundance of faith, courage, and kindness that was the true measure of his greatness,” Lusky said in an official statement.

The 2025 Kentucky Derby was a special occasion for those who had followed Secretariat’s bloodline closely. All 20 competitors running the Churchill Downs this year were somehow descendants of the horse racing icon, despite the horse having passed away in 1989. An incredible proof of just how sought-after Secretariat was as a sire. Obviously, the folks over at Churchill Downs also had to take a moment to pay their respects to the fallen comrade who helped make the race course what it is today.

“We remember Ron Turcotte, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode Secretariat to glory in the 1973 Kentucky Derby. His legacy lives on beneath the Twin Spires and in the hearts of racing fans everywhere,” wrote the official Kentucky Derby X handle. It’s understandable that the jockey has left a lasting impact on the horse racing fans everywhere. As news of his passing came to the fore, throngs of fans lined up to pay their last respects to the legendary jockey on his final journey.

Fans arrive by the numbers to pay respect to the horse racing legend one last time

“Sad to hear this. What a legend. Thinking of his family and friends today,” wrote one fan, as they bid their final goodbyes. With over 3,000 victories to his name, Turcotte was part of a generation that we probably will never witness again. In light of such statistics, it’s justified that the fans are feeling the blues right now.

via Imago Sculptor of famous Secretariat Horse in horse country outside of Lexington, Kentucky. copyrightxjoexsohmx2022,xxallxrightsxreserved 929_09_VOAHD-81-363

Ron’s racing career ended in 1978 when he was sent flying off a horse early into a race. The jockey was bound to the wheelchair ever since. Considering the long list of victories he had racked up even before that, fans can’t help but wonder how things would have turned out if the accident had never happened in the first place. “Ron Tucotte gave us thrills on the back of BIG RED, it is such a shame his career was cut short in an accident that put him in a wheelchair. RIP Ron,” wrote one fan, while another pledged to do their part in memory of the horse racing legend. “I will make my annual donation to the PDJ Fund early this year,” read one comment.

Ron won the Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont thrice each. On the other hand, Secretariat’s records and stats continue to inspire horse racing fans, jockeys, and connoisseurs alike to this day. While some fans are obviously sad at Turcotte’s demise, others can’t help but smile a little at the thought of the emphatic duo meeting each other again after the horse’s passing more than three decades later. “The greatest set of hands. Say hi to Secretariat for me in horsey heaven Ron,” commented one fan. Another fan reflected the same sentiments: “Rest in eternal peace Ron. You are in racings history books and I bet Secretariat greeted you at the pearly gates and said jump back on so we can gallop around Heaven together forever.”

Got any favorite memories of the legendary horse racing team of your own? Share with us in a comment!