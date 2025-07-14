Horse Racing Community Struck With Another Legend’s Death After Wayne Lukas

D. Wayne Lukas, the iconic Hall of Fame trainer known for his groundbreaking contributions to modern horse racing, sadly passed away on June 28, 2025, at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, at the age of 89. After being diagnosed with a severe MRSA infection, he decided to go back home to be with his family and find comfort in his faith during his final days. His passing really took everyone by surprise, signaling the close of a chapter that was all about his hard work, smart strategies, and magnetic personality.

“Wayne devoted his life not only to horses but to the industry—developing generations of horsemen and horsewomen and growing the game by inviting unsuspecting fans into the winner’s circle,” Lukas’ family said in a statement. “Whether he was boasting about a maiden 2-year-old as the next Kentucky Derby winner or offering quiet words of advice before a big race, Wayne brought heart, grace, and grit to every corner of the sport.”

The former trainer’s record really tells the story of his career: 4,967 Thoroughbred wins, over $300 million in earnings, four Kentucky Derbies, seven Preakness wins, four Belmont Stakes, and a record-tying 20 Breeders’ Cup victories.

Just a few weeks after the racing world felt the impact of losing D. Wayne Lukas, the community is facing another blow. Tom Lacy, a remarkable horseman and breeder who made a name for himself with the Group 2 star Persian Force, sadly passed away on July 14 at the age of 89, according to TDN. Lacy took on the roles of breeder, trainer, and jockey, racking up around 50 wins. He had a natural knack for spotting talent and formed a strong personal bond with each horse he worked with.

The well-known breeder really hit the jackpot with Persian Force, once a little two-year-old that came from a mare and stallion who hadn’t been tested. His bravery and spirit in the paddock truly shaped his career. “You work hard and enjoy the whole year and I looked forward to him running the very same as if I owned him myself. I looked forward so much to seeing him run,” Lacy said about Persian Force back in 2023. He really had a special and unique bond with his horse.

That colt eventually retired to stand at €10,000 at Tally-Ho Stud, showing Lacy’s strong dedication to quality bloodstock rather than just flashy price tags. Lacy might not have the same worldwide fame as Lukas, but his influence on European bloodstock is definitely significant. So, how did one of Lukas’s closest companions on the track react to his passing?

Horse racing trainer sent his farewell to D. Wayne Lukas

Many people quickly gathered to pay their respects to D. Wayne Lukas. This list also included his long-time rival, who also happened to idolize him—Bob Baffert.

The trainer shared a statement on social media, saying, “First saw D. Wayne Lukas as a teenager at a small County Fair racetrack close to my hometown in Nogales, Arizona…He won race after race and made such a huge impression on me that I fell in love with Quarter horse racing right there. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life.”

Over the years, what started as admiration turned into a legendary rivalry and, in the end, blossomed into a tight friendship. When Baffert moved from Quarter Horse racing to the bigger world of Thoroughbreds, Lukas went from being the tough rival he wanted to outdo to the standard he aimed to exceed. Their rivalry really drove both competitors in horse racing to be their best, and with every win and challenge, they built a solid respect for each other.