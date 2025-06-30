“I’ll Miss Him Every Day”: Bob Baffert Shares Heartfelt Message After D. Wayne Lukas’ Demise

In the horse racing community, Bob Baffert is a bona fide superstar. With six Kentucky Derbys, eight Preakness Stakes, and three Kentucky Oaks wins under his belt, Baffert truly is a member of a club that doesn’t have many members. And that’s exactly why, when he has to bid one last adieu to his buddies, it’s a kind of sadness that weighs in heavily.

Like Baffert, D. Wayne Lukas is another name that commands the utmost respect of the horse racing fans. Naturally, when news came in on Friday that the Hall of Famer had passed on from this mortal world, the community couldn’t help but feel their hearts shatter into a million pieces. And surely enough, Baffert had to pay his tributes to his fallen comrade.

In a post on X from June 29, Bob Baffert extolled his long-time colleague with an emotional statement. “First saw D. Wayne Lukas as a teenager at a small County Fair racetrack close to my hometown in Nogales, Arizona…He won race after race and made such a huge impression on me that I fell in love with Quarter horse racing right there,” Baffert didn’t hesitate to underscore how the recently deceased horse trainer was a role model he looked up to.

“I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life,” noted Baffert in his social media update.

Lukas boasted four Kentucky Derby and five Kentucky Oaks victories, along with 4,967 thoroughbred wins over his career. With his equine partners earning $301 million from 30,607 starts, including 1,105 stakes wins, the late trainer was easily one of the most accomplished stars in the business.

