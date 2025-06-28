Irish Jockey Suspended 14 Days for Whipping Horse 8-Times Finally Returns for One of the Biggest Races

So, there’s been quite a stir in the horse racing world. Irish jockey Gary Carroll just had an incredible win on a 33–1 long shot named Cercene at the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. But right after that, he got slapped with a 14-day suspension and a hefty fine of £5,800 (roughly $7,958). It was an unexpected turn of events that soured a perfect day for Carroll. The reason for the punitive measures was this: Carroll went over the British flat racing whip limit by using his whip eight times — that’s two more than what’s allowed in a Class 1 race. Because of this, the stewards decided to double the usual penalty, following the updated 2022 whip regulations.

The punishment may seem harsh, but one silver lining is that the timing and duration of it are favorable: Carroll’s ban lasts from July 4 to 17, which means he’ll be back just in time to team up with Cercene for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks on July 19. But aside from the racing drama, Carroll openly talked about how his punishment affected him personally.

“I’ve two young kids and I’m only after building a house, so times are quite tight at the moment. I’m going to miss two weeks’ wages during the busiest part of the whole year and then have to pay £5,800 to go along with it, which is the guts of €7,000. That is a hell of a lot of money in my world. It really is a huge price to pay and it has taken a lot of the gloss off the occasion for me,” the jockey shared.

Even with the ban, there’s a real sense of excitement for Cercene’s upcoming challenge at one of the classic events in the sport. According to a report from Racing Post, Carroll said, “We’ve come up with a provisional plan for Cercene that we are writing in pencil but not Biro. We’re thinking of supplementing her for the Irish Oaks before possibly going for the Nassau Stakes, then the Matron Stakes and then on to the Breeders’ Cup.”

Carroll and trainer Joseph Murphy have put a lot of thought into planning Cercene’s season, making sure to find the right mix of challenge and growth. Going for the Irish Oaks is a smart move, looking to see how she handles the stamina test over a mile and a half—two furlongs longer than her Ascot mile—while still leaving options on the table.

via Imago Credits – X / @GBracing

As we look ahead, the campaign features the Nassau Stakes and Matron Stakes, which are great late-season choices. They offer top-notch competition but without the heavy pressure of the classics. If Cercene does well in Ireland and elsewhere, the big goal is the Breeders’ Cup, which would be a perfect way to wrap up her year. So, how did the horse perform the last time she raced?

Shaking up the English horse racing scene

Cercene’s win in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot was such a surprising twist, really a standout moment for both the jockey and the trainer in their careers. The filly, sent off at an impressive 33–1 odds, raced in a strong position with Gary Carroll aboard before battling it out with the favorite, Zarigana, in the final furlong.

And then Cercene surprised everyone! Even after being in the lead, the filly managed to push back and take the win by half a length, pulling off the biggest upset we’ve seen in this race’s modern history.

Trainer Joseph Murphy, tears of joy in his eyes, was just as surprised and mesmerized as everyone else. He said, “I suppose this is 50 years of work. Along with my wife and family we’ve grown it from a small yard, switching from National Hunt to Flat, and we’ve always believed in the horses we’ve bought. This is Mecca day for us and our lifetime ambition to have a Group 1 winner.”

This win at Ascot really shows what perseverance can do—it’s a great reminder that in horse racing, the biggest thrills often pop up from the most surprising spots.