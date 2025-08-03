Jockey Reveals Upsetting Backlash Against Journalism While Sharing Honest Breeders’ Cup Update

“He’s just a champion horse,” Aaron Wellman was all praise after Journalism won the Haskell Stakes last month. Truth be told, he has every reason to be proud of his horse, especially considering how the 3-year-old colt refused to be bogged down by the Triple Crown heartbreak from May and June. However, those defeats were enough for some horse racing fans to snub the son of Curlin as a top talent. And that’s not something Umberto Rispoli is willing to entertain.

The Italian jockey has become a regular rider for the Eclipse Thoroughbred-owned horse. Winning, and coming painfully close to doing so, several races together, the jockey knows well what Journalism packs under the hood. Naturally, when he sees sneers flying at the Preakness Stakes winner, he can’t keep his infuriated feelings in check.

In an article by Idol Horse from July 30, Rispoli talked about why Journalism deserves the community’s respect. Talking about how the colt is often subjected to both applause as well as disrespect, the jockey said, “People forget that every time he goes to compete with the good horses, he has to get on the plane and that takes energy away from him, it takes something away,” noting how it’s tough to show up with your A-game every single time.

With the Breeders’ Cup not too far away, Journalism might need to make a long journey once again. From winning the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park, New Jersey, to arriving at the Del Mar in California for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, it will undoubtedly be a long journey. And that’s exactly why Rispoli didn’t delve too much into whether the horse will indeed show up at the late November race.

“I’m not the owners, I don’t know what they’ll do; I think everything is on the table,” Rispoli told Idol Horse. He has all the right reasons to keep things under the rug as of now. Just a few days ago, Journalism’s owner claimed that the Breeders’ Cup decision will only be taken based on how the horse is feeling in the coming days.

“We’ve let him tell us how to dictate his campaign and we will not change now,” Wellman told Blood Horse that Journalism will set his own pace. Michael McCarthy, the trainer of the colt, also hinted that Journalism might skip the upcoming Travers Stakes, and instead try his luck at the Pacific Classic (Grade 1).

But what could go down if the team indeed decides that the Breeders’ Cup would be the next big stage where Journalism shows up?

Titans await to take the fight to Journalism when he returns

This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be bigger than ever before. With multiple charity events on the table, the Grade 1 event is set to take things to the next level when it arrives at the Del Mar on the last day of November. What better place for Journalism to finally get one back at Sovereignty? The Bill Mott-trained horse pulled off two upset wins against Wellman & Co. at the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes. Justifiably, the camp is eager to show the world that Journalism can go toe-to-toe with the Derby winner on a good day.

via Imago Horse Racing: 157th Belmont Stakes Jun 7, 2025 Saratoga, NY, USA Sovereignty 2 with Junior Alvarado up wins the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Saratoga Saratoga Race Course NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250607_lbm_fb5_053

After losing at Churchill Downs in May, Rispoli claimed that it was the wet condition of the turf that made it difficult for Journalism to secure a victory. But with the Breeders’ Cup Classic scheduled in November-October, fans can assume that the race will play out under better conditions. But Sovereignty won’t be the only one to keep Rispoli on high alert.

At the Breeders’ Cup, Bob Baffert will return to his natural habitat once again with Goal Oriented, while Baeza, the third-place finisher at both the Derby and the Belmont, and the second-place finisher at this year’s Haskell Stakes, will also await the opportunity to become the dark horse. So, how do you think Journalism will fare against such scintillating foes when he makes his racing comeback? Tell us!