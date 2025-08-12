Jockey Umberto Rispoli Shines On Another Stage While Journalism’s Future Remains Uncertain

Journalism, the accomplished colt who captured both the Preakness Stakes and Haskell Stakes, returned to action with a half-mile breeze, clocked at 48 2/5 on August 9 at Del Mar. This marked his first official workout since his hard-fought performance in the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on July 19. That also represents an important step forward in his training regimen as he gears up for his next high-profile appearance on the racing calendar.

There is a strong possibility that Journalism would turn up for the prestigious Breeders’ Cup. But he would also be anticipating two major opportunities – the upcoming Pacific Classic and the Travers Stakes. However, the trainer’s carefully worded and somewhat cryptic remarks about Journalism’s future racing plans leave the situation shrouded in uncertainty. It is difficult to confidently speculate on whether the Breeders’ Cup is truly in the cards.

Journalism’s jockey, Umberto Rispoli, somewhat recently deviated from his on-track routine for a noble cause. In a viral video on X, Rispoli was recently seen singing Luis Fonsi’s Despacito on August 10. According to organizers, the star jockey of Journalism was seen on another stage for a PDFJ charity event.

PDJF takes up the cause of jockeys who have become physically challenged after a horse racing injury. As per its official website, the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity. It supports about 60 former jockeys with catastrophic on-track injuries. The fund was established in 2006 and has since then provided nearly $14 million in aid. Most recipients live with paralysis or brain injuries. PDJF helps cover medical, living, and rehabilitation costs. It ensures that these riders are not forgotten after their careers end.

Umberto Rispoli decided to showcase a different side of himself. His exceptional horse racing skills are well known, but his lesser-known talent, which is singing, came out gracefully as he dished out the famous Spanish hit number ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee. Needless to say, this was an unexpected and delightful surprise for many.

While he had people glued to their seats at the Belly Up music event, his horse’s future isn’t all that certain. Just a day earlier, the celebrated trainer, Michael McCarthy, was asked about the horse’s upcoming plans. McCarthy’s response was vague, such that it left horse racing fans scratching their heads over Journalism’s future.

Journalism’s trainer’s cryptic response on future races

Trainer Michael McCarthy was on a July episode of TDN’s Writers’ Room Podcast just days after the Monmouth Park win. When asked about the horse, he said, “We’ll kind of watch him here over the next week and maybe come up with a game plan, but, as of right now, I think everything needs to be on the table.” The reports also suggested that both trainer and primary owner, Aron Wellman, denied talking about Journalism’s future racing event.

“This is just the initial step for him. Good to see him stretch his legs again. I think he showed us everything we wanted to see today, and we’ll get a better gauge next week. Just turn up the dials a little bit more.” This was what Wellman said, revealing nothing about the future events. But while there is no clarity on Journalism’s Breeders’ Cup availability, he could be racing for the Travers Cup and the Pacific Classic.

If Journalism ends up entering these high-stakes races, he could be facing some of the fiercest competition in the field. He will most notably face Sovereignty in the Travers Stakes and both Nysos and White Abarrio in the Pacific Classic. On the West Coast, Nysos and White Abarrio are emerging as top contenders and serious threats to claim victory in the highly anticipated Pacific Classic. Meanwhile, Sovereignty is widely expected to be the favorite going into the Travers Stakes, according to multiple industry reports. Let’s see what happens in the upcoming races.