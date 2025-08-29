Jockeys’ Calls Mount Against US-Based Racing Association Over Unfair Mount Fees

Many would consider jockeying to be a high-risk job. After all, getting thrown off a horse and smashing your face mid-race on the hard turf isn’t exactly the funnest thing you can do. In most cases, such a potentially life-threatening profession would entail a high-reward system to help compensate for the dangers that come with horse racing. However, it seems like jockeys in Oklahoma don’t feel like they’re being taken care of enough by the authorities.

As per an article by BloodHorse from August 27, the Thoroughbred Racing Association of Oklahoma’s decision on minimum mount fees has irked the horse jockeys in the state. According to the Jockey’s Guild, the thoroughbred jockeys in Oklahoma are paid a minimum mount fee of $75, which hasn’t changed since 2010. “At the time, that was a fair and reasonable mount fee. However, a lot has changed since then, including the increase of the cost of living, as well as other costs being assessed to the Oklahoma Thoroughbred Jockeys,” an official statement on the matter read, pointing out why the mount fee is a troublesome issue.

The conflict got another stir after the Thoroughbred Racing Association of Oklahoma drew the cards for the September 4 race, slated for Remington Park, without naming the jockeys who would be riding the horses competing in the upcoming race.

The story is developing