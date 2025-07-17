Journalism’s Exercise Rider Sends Subtle Warning to Rivals Ahead of Monmouth Park Race

Journalism truly stood out during the 2025 season, standing out among a bunch of talented three-year-olds. The Curlin-bred colt really made a name for himself after winning the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes and the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby. He followed that up with an impressive showing in the Preakness Stakes, securing the second leg of this season’s American Triple Crown.

After an impressive spring season and finishing second in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, Journalism is heading into his next challenge feeling confident and seasoned. Monmouth Park is gearing up for the 58th running of the NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes, and guess what? The track favorite, Journalism, has made it to the site after a smooth journey from California. His early-morning jogs, with exercise rider Marc Witkowski keeping a close eye, have definitely caught some attention.

The 4-5 morning-line favorite seems sharp and focused on the track. Trainer Michael McCarthy and his team have really fine-tuned his preparation to hit that sweet spot when it counts, and the colt’s ability to adapt has become a standout feature of his campaign. So, when the exercise rider was asked about Journalism’s form before the G1 race, they had a bit of a warning for the competition.

According to a report by Paulick Report, he said, “When he’s out there training and galloping, he loves doing it. He’s a beautiful mover. He just glides over the track. It feels like nothing but power under me and he moves the ground. I’m watching the poles and he gets around there so easy when I ask him to. Whenever I ask him for more he gives it to me. He has adapted to each track he’s run at really well. He is an awesome horse. Just awesome.”

This is a developing report…