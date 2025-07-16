Journalism Set for $1 Million Monmouth Park Race After Long Journey With Top Rival

Are we over the Triple Crown haze yet? Probably not. The three iconic races of horse racing’s biggest event this year were truly something to behold. Without a doubt, the emergence of Journalism and Sovereignty as two fierce rivals was the biggest takeaway for the fans. However, for Journalism’s owners and trainer, it was a bittersweet stretch of five weeks. The horse was handed two thunderous defeats by Sovereignty at Churchill Downs and Saratoga, making the former’s victory at the Preakness look somewhat pale in comparison. However, the Michael McCarthy-owned colt has his eyes set on new challenges.

All eyes will be on New Jersey this weekend. On July 19, Saturday, $1 million NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes will descend upon Monmouth Park, and Journalism will be one of the top contenders to win the race. It’s been over a month since the horse ran the Belmont Stakes, and it looks like he is already getting familiar with the surroundings for the upcoming race.

The official X account of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, one of the co-owners of Journalism, posted on July 15, sharing how the horse is adjusting at Monmouth Park. “Journalism has arrived @MonmouthPark ahead of Saturday’s G1, $1m Haskell! He is surveying his new digs w bright eyes and attentive ears,” read the caption as the accompanying image showed the curious 3-year-old horse taking a look around the stable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Horse racing schedule can be hectic. That was one of the prime reasons why Sovereignty’s trainer, William Mott, decided to skip the Preakness, following the Kentucky Derby win, to focus on the Belmont Stakes. Journalism, on the other hand, ran at all three of those, as McCarthy made it clear that every chance at getting better needed to be utilized. However, despite all the traveling, Journalism luckily wasn’t left all by himself, traveling to the Garden State.

AD

Instead, the 2025 Santa Anita Derby winner shared the ride with Goal Oriented, the Bob Baffert-trained horse who crossed the finishing line in fourth place at the Preakness Stakes this year.

The story is developing