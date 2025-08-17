Journalism’s Team Reveals Honest Update on the Horse as Future Uncertainty Continues to Loom

The sun was just starting to climb over Del Mar on Saturday morning when two major players for this year’s 34th running of the Pacific Classic stepped onto the track. The grandstand was quiet, and the breeze carried the salty air from the nearby ocean before their routine workout started. First came Journalism, who has been the talk of the town for months, even more so ever since his gutsy win in the Grade 1 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park last month.

Then, not far behind, Nysos also got his turn over the dirt, his strides measured and powerful. Both horses came back to their barns with ears pricked and coats gleaming. The kind of sight that tells a horseman everything was going according to plan. With two weeks remaining before they potentially clash in the Pacific Classic, the story of 2025’s edition was already starting to unfold.

In the August 16 practice, Journalism turned heads with his moves. He moved with the confidence of a horse that knows it belongs on the big stage. The star horse breezed through his drill, going four furlongs in an even 48:00. For the sharp-eyed observers, it was a tick quicker than last week’s 48.40.

Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Kentucky Derby winning Sovereignty beat Preakness winner Journalism to take two legs of the Triple Crown.

Talking about Journalism, his trainer Michael McCarthy said, “He worked very well,” trainer Michael McCarthy said afterward. “He got into a nice rhythm and showed good energy throughout. We had a horse keep head-to-head company with him, and we got pretty much what he’s been doing for the last year. That was good today.” Last time, Journalism was seen on the track for practice on August 09.

In the earlier practice this month, Journalism, the talented colt who captured both the Preakness (G1) and the Haskell (G1), had turned in a crisp half-mile move in 48.40 seconds. It marked his first timed drill since his Haskell triumph at Monmouth Park on July 19. The breeze signaled the beginning of his training buildup toward his next major assignment. But here is a catch. There is a question mark on what will be Journalism’s next race.

Excitement swirling around Journalism’s next race?

Journalism’s team has a significant choice to make as August unfolds, with two marquee events squarely in their sights. The first option is the $1.25 million Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga. Just two weeks away, the race would allow him to stay within his age group while adding another prestigious victory to an already impressive resume. The alternative is to remain at Del Mar for the $1 million Pacific Classic (G1) on August 30.

July 19, 2025: Journalism ridden by Umberto Rispoli wins the NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes Grade 1 on Haskell Stakes Day at Monmouth Racecourse in Oceanport, New Jersey on July 19, 2025.

These two races cover 1 1/4 miles, a distance that demands maturity, grit, and deep reserves of stamina. For Journalism, either path represents a bold step forward, one that could shape his standing not only among his generation but in the broader picture of the sport. The choice between Saratoga and Del Mar is less about convenience and more about legacy.

Interestingly, neither Michael McCarthy nor Aaron Willman is interested in revealing what his next race will be. “We’ll kind of watch him here over the next week and maybe come up with a game plan,” Trainer Michael McCarthy said, appearing on a July episode of TDN’s Writers’ Room Podcast, “But, as of right now, I think everything needs to be on the table.” It increases fans’ excitement for Journalism’s potential run for the Breeders’ Cup.