Journalism Win Brings $20 Million For Haskell Stakes as Decade-Long Record Breaks

Every year, billions of dollars are spent on the horse racing circuits of America. Aside from paying for tickets, a huge amount of money is being invested in the betting booths, causing one to wonder perhaps how the smaller races fare. The Santa Anita Stakes and the Haskell Stakes, for example, while they might have the same contenders as the Triple Crown races competing, is it possible that they reap in large amounts to, comparatively, at least? Well, it turns out the Haskell Stakes, which was just won by the Preakness and Santa Anita winner, Journalism, is raking in a large sum indeed!

It has just been reported that this year’s Haskell Stakes race had the highest attendance since 2015. Surely this must have had something to do with the fact that Journalism was the favourite to win with 4-5 betting odds, thereby attracting 41,876 to the race who then cumulatively accounted for the $21,999,962 betting handle. Compared to the Kentucky Derby this year, which had a 147,406 turnout and $349 million handle this year this may not look like a lot, but it is, in fact, a record handle for a non-Breeder’s Cup race.

Some might wonder whether this year’s revenue was because the Haskell Stakes were also a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the prestigious Breeders’ Cup Classic.

But what exactly does that mean?

How horses are selected for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and what this means for Haskell Stakes winner Journalism

The Breeders’ Cup Classic, the grand culmination of the racing season, which brings horses from around the world to compete in one huge event that carries an enviable prize packet amounting to $7 million. Understandably, everyone would want their horses to race in this challenge, but it isn’t that easy. Horses have to be selected to be a part of this race, and there is a foolproof system in play.

There are three main ways the best of the best horses are selected for the elite Breeders’ Cup Classic race. One of these is based on a point system wherein horses are awarded points based on the grade of race that they secured a win or title in and the consequent degree of that title. Then there is the probably most exciting selection process, i.e., the ‘Win and You’re In’ races.

This is a series of races that give the winner automatic entry to the Breeders’ Cup Classic, in addition to a $40,000 travel reimbursement for foreign horses and $10,000 for horses that are in the United States. This year, the Breeders’ Cup announced the largest number of these challenge races in the tournament’s history with 93 races in 15 countries.

Additionally, the last few spots on the Breeders’ Cup roster are filled by a selection panel that carefully handpicks horses to compete in these races. However, with all this meticulous thought going into the Breeders’ Cup, it’s only obvious that having the Haskell Stakes be a Breeders’ Cup Challenge this year greatly benefited the Stakes, bringing in the astounding audience and wagers. Of course, that, and having Journalism racing.