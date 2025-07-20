brand-logo
Journalism’s Co-owner Reveals Key Reason Behind $1 Million Haskell Stakes Win

ByDiptarko Paul

Jul 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM EDT

I have a lot of confidence in my horse,” celebrity horse racing trainer Michael McCarthy refused to give up on Journalism even after the Kentucky Derby heartbreak. Despite being the favorite to win the iconic race earlier this year, the son of Curlin lost to Sovereignty in May. But McCarthy’s confidence in the colt remained unwavering. And now, it has paid off, and Journalism’s owners can hardly keep a straight face.

Just hours ago, the 3-year-old horse earned yet another Grade 1 victory as he won the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. With a burst of speed in the final stretches, Journalism picked up a major half-length victory over Gosger and Goal Oriented to win the race on Saturday and prove that the Kentucky Derby defeat didn’t define his worth. Naturally, the 150th Preakness Stakes winner’s camp was on Cloud 9.

In a post on X from July 19 by FanDuel Racing, Aaron Wellman, one of the co-owners of Journalism, shared their emotional response following the Haskell win. The reporter notes how Wellman was seen teary-eyed, and asks the race horse owner how he felt about the race. “He’s just a champion horse,” Wellman didn’t beat around the bush to laud his poster horse.

Referring to the win at Pimlico and the two second-place finishes at the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes, Aaron went on, “To do what he’s done this year is remarkable. He found a gear that only special horses have.

The story is developing

