Journalism’s Jockey Compensates for Pacific Classic Loss With Another Horse at $100,000 Stakes

“Down the lane, he had a better, way better horse,” admitted a frowning Umberto Rispoli about his opponent after an upset second-place finish at the Pacific Classic (Grade 1) with Journalism. Despite the 2025 Preakness Stakes winner entering the $1 million race last weekend as the 2-5 favorite, the jockey was in for a shocker. Fierceness, the 4-year-old City Of Light colt, breezed past Rispoli and his horse to win the 1 1/4-mile Del Mar race on August 30. Thankfully, today, the seasoned jockey had something to make up for the loss.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A post on X by FanDuel Racing from September 1 shared how Rispoli guided the windy Ridge Stables-owned ‘Too Sassy’ to triumph at the very same racetrack that saw Journalism failing to catch up to Fierceness. “TOO SASSY ($52.20) is too speedy under @umbyrispoli and they take the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes at @DelMarRacing,” the social media update sonorously announced.

This was an unexpected finish by Too Sassy as well. Ridden for the first time by Journalism’s regular partner, the ‘I’m Sassy’ foal won the race for 2-year-old California-bred fillies by upsetting the 5-2 Mohaven by 3 1/4 lengths. The horse was right near the front, on the heels of 6-5 favorite Liberation, who was the early pacesetter, throughout the race and managed to pull ahead in the final furlong to finish the 5 1/2 furlong race in 1:04.02.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The horse also won the Maiden Special Weight race at Del Mar in early August, to underscore that she has all the right factors to become a future star. “It all worked out the way we wanted to,” said trainer Sam Scolomieri on Too Sassy’s impeccable form this summer. Maybe Umberto Rispoli can achieve wonders with his latest victorious filly in the coming years. However, this wasn’t the first horse that helped the Italian jockey move on from Journalism’s poor finish at the Pacific Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the same day, following the million-dollar race, Rispoli joined hands with Formidable Man to win the $300,000 Del Mar Mile Stakes (Grade 2). With another colt sired by City Of Light, the jockey posted a win by 1 1/2 lengths after chasing down Cabo Spirit and Almendares. “Umberto put up a hell of a ride there,” said Formidable Man’s trainer Michael McCarthy on the jockey. Rispoli also lauded the winning horse, saying, “He used to be a little sweaty and anxious, but he’s not right now. Michael (trainer McCarthy) and his people around the barn do a great job. It’s what makes him a stakes winner,” nodding his hat at the colt’s pristine 6-for-6 record at the Del Mar track.

Then, on Sunday, Journalism’s regular rider hopped on the back of the Irish equine star, The Padre, to bag a win at the Caesars Sportsbook Del Mar derby (Grade 2). And yet, despite all these big wins, Journalism’s loss to Fierceness will continue to sting. After all, this is the very same horse that won the Santa Anita Derby, the second jewel of the Triple Crown, and bagged the $1 million Haskell Stakes in a span of just a few weeks.

AD

But as they say, the show must go on. Bigger challenges and old foes wait eagerly to make Journalism run for his money’s worth, and both Rispoli and McCarthy would love nothing better than to silence the haters.

Journalism’s upcoming chance to prove his worth

As the dust settles, the road to the Breeders’ Cup Classic opens up. This year’s edition of the top-tier event will once again see the world’s best horses arriving at Del Mar, and it would be safe to assume that Journalism will have more than a fighting chance to win the race, considering how he’s been getting familiar with the racetrack in recent months. With owner Aaron Wellman claiming the horse’s health is the top priority for his connections, fans would love to see how that plan pans out in the late November race. But it’s not going to be an easy task to win.

via Imago July 19, 2025, Oceanport, New Jersey, USA: Journalism 2 ridden by Umberto Rispoli wins the NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes Grade 1 on Haskell Stakes Day at Monmouth Racecourse in Oceanport, New Jersey on July 19, 2025. /Eclipse Sportswire/CSM Oceanport USA – ZUMAcs17 20250719_faf_cs17_031 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

Among others, the Breeders’ Cup Classic just might see the rivalry between Journalism and Sovereignty. With the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner dominating the rankings ahead of the upcoming race, Rispoli knows that Journalism will have to bring something truly special out of the bag to win at Del Mar. But then again, Wellman had already made it abundantly clear that their opponents won’t get the privilege to call the shots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Our decision will not be based on our competition. It’s what Journalism tells us,” he said on behalf of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. But fans would doubt whether Wellman can really afford to be so lenient. After all, along with Sovereignty, Journalism will also have to take on names like the reigning Breeders’ Cup Classic champ, Sierra Leone, the Bob Baffert-trained Nysos, as well as the 2025 Pacific Classic winner, Fierceness.

So, how Journalism will fare against such a stacked field? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.