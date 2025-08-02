Journalism’s Jockey Reveals Brutal Reality Post Recent Race Successes: “Need to Move On”

When Sovereignty was announced to be sitting out the Preakness Stakes earlier this year, horse racing fans were livid. Many experts also wailed over how trainers and owners these days don’t want to push their horses for the maximum number of wins. However, the entire controversy also opened the floodgates on the debate of the horse racing calendar being tightly packed. And now, the 150th Preakness Stakes-winning Journalism‘s jockey, Umberto Rispoli, also admits that the hectic schedule can make it difficult to enjoy the ride.

“The system is broken,” announced horse racing expert Randy Moss in May, amidst the scheduling controversy. But even before that, Journalism’s trainer, Michael McCarthy, had made it clear that the colt would run at every opportunity that came their way. But while the Hall of Fame trainer remained steadfast on his view, it looks like Rispoli could use a break.

An article by Idol Horse from July 30 shares how the celebrity Italian jockey is working overtime to keep up with the string of races. So much so that Journalism’s regular rider isn’t even getting any time to savor their victories. Amidst the relentless sequence of races, even recent wins are feeling like distant memories to Rispoli as he gears up for the next challenge.

“I won the Haskell two weekends ago but to me it feels like it was already two months and most people have already forgotten about it,” Journalism’s jockey was quoted as saying in the Idol Horse on how the big $1 million win at Monmouth Park a couple of weeks ago wasn’t something they could take a moment to revel in. Instead, the focus immediately shifted to the upcoming races.

via Imago July 19, 2025, Oceanport, New Jersey, USA: Journalism 2 ridden by Umberto Rispoli wins the NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes Grade 1 on Haskell Stakes Day at Monmouth Racecourse in Oceanport, New Jersey on July 19, 2025. /Eclipse Sportswire/CSM Oceanport USA – ZUMAcs17 20250719_faf_cs17_031 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

“You want to celebrate and enjoy the moment, but there’s no time to do that; you just need to move on,” frowned Rispoli. However, the jockey also admitted that the constant travel was worth it, considering that it comes thanks to Journalism’s continued success on the turf. “The good thing is there are good races right now at every moment, so we really focus on the next ride; that’s what we look for and we’re happy for that: it’s busy but it’s a good position to be in,” the jockey acknowledged that the Eclipse Thoroughbred-owned 3-year-old colt is helping to keep up the team’s morale with his exquisite performance at every race.

The jockey does have something to be glad about, true. After all, Journalism has three first-place finishes in his last five Grade 1 race starts. A win at the Santa Anita Derby, followed by a second-place finish at the Kentucky Derby and then a massive victory at Pimlico. The horse finished the Triple Crown season with another second-place finish at the Belmont Stakes before heading on to claim the NYRA Bets Presents Haskell Stakes.

All that sounds really scintillating, but what about the uphill climb that lies ahead?

What’s next for Journalism?

The horse racing community is now eagerly waiting for the Travers Stakes, which is slated to kick off at the Spa on August 23. Given how Journalism looks to be in the form of his dreams, fans speculate another top-three finish could be well on the books. However, trainer McCarthy seems to be looking to stall the decision till the last moment. He was at the stands in Saratoga a couple of weeks ago to watch arch-nemesis Sovereignty win the G2 Jim Dandy Stakes and didn’t care to elaborate too much if the two horses meet on the field later this month.

via Imago Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Kentucky Derby winning Sovereignty beat Preakness winner Journalism to take two legs of the Triple Crown. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SAR20250607206 MARKxABRAHAM

“Everything is up in the air. Honestly, I am just going to watch my horse, see where we are at and go from there,” McCarthy said about facing the Bill Mott-trained horse at the Travers. However, Michael also did mention that the hope to make it to the Breeders’ Cup Classic is still very much on and would be the next big objective, even if Journalism remains absent at the Midsummer Derby.

But the Breeders’ Cup won’t be an easy ride, either. Along with the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty, Journalism will have to face off against Baeza, who has regularly finished close behind both the former two horses at every race they’ve run against each other. Oh, and let’s not forget that Bob Baffert will also be there at Del Mar for the iconic G1 race slated for late November-early October.

Do you think Rispoli will find it in himself to overcome the traveling woes and join hands with Journalism to ride to victory the next time they hit the field? Or will Sovereignty spoil their plans at the Breeders’ Cup Classic? Tell us your predictions below!