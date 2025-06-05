Journalism’s Jockey Sidelines Showdown Against Sovereignty to Name Possible Belmont Stakes Challenger

The 2025 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course is shaping up to be an exciting finish to this year’s Triple Crown series, featuring a much-anticipated rematch between Journalism and Sovereignty. Journalism, who is trained by Michael McCarthy, is coming in as the 8-5 morning-line favorite. He’s looking to grab his second straight Triple Crown win after a thrilling victory in the Preakness Stakes. This will be Journalism’s third race in just over a month, really highlighting his resilience and stamina.

Sovereignty, trained by Bill Mott, is coming in fresh since he decided to skip the Preakness after his close win against Journalism in the Kentucky Derby. Journalism’s Jockey Umberto Rispoli has racked up over 2,000 career wins, and since moving from Italy to the U.S. in 2020, he’s added more than 600 to that total. He’s keeping his eyes on the bigger picture in the competition. He definitely knows he’s got the best ride on the grid, but he’s never backed off from the competition.

According to the NY Post, he mentioned, “Obviously we are the two that won the first two legs and people want to see a rematch, but I think Baeza will be there as well. We don’t need to disrespect any other horse in this field. If they are here, there’s a reason.” Everyone’s focused on Journalism and Sovereignty, eagerly anticipating that high-stakes rematch. But the jockey knows there are some tough competitors out there, like Baeza, who came in third at the Derby and decided to take a break during the Preakness.

Baeza really showed off his racing skills with a solid second-place finish behind Journalism in the G1 Santa Anita Derby, which was his first stakes race. His performance in the Kentucky Derby really helped cement his reputation. Even though he had the toughest post position at 19 and faced a challenging trip, he made a strong comeback to finish in third place, just 1 3/4 lengths behind the winner, Sovereignty, and a neck behind Journalism.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Preakness Stakes

The colt was really picking up speed in those last few strides, showing he might have what it takes for longer distances. His steady performances and impressive background hint that he has the stamina and speed needed to do well in the tough 1 1/4-mile race at Saratoga. Turning back to Journalism, McCarthy, the horse’s trainer, shared some encouraging developments a few days ago.

Sharing his confidence in Journalism for the upcoming Belmont Stakes

Everyone was buzzing about Journalism once the colt was officially confirmed for the Belmont Stakes. A few days later, trainer Michael McCarthy gave an update, saying, “Based off of what I saw here this morning, I’d be hard-pressed to find a reason not to enter. Very good [work], just kind of a maintenance work. Obviously, you saw him kind of pick it up through the lane and gallop out strongly—final quarter in 23 and three, 23 and four, something like that. Racetrack is probably a half-step quicker. He’s a wonderful mover. He gets over the ground very well. He’s got an incredible stride on him.”

After a maintenance workout at Saratoga, McCarthy highlighted how impressive the colt was, noting his strong gallop and smooth stride as he wrapped up 4 furlongs in just 47.54.

The trainer was happy to notice that Journalism is looking good and staying strong, which means the horse is in great condition as the race gets closer. It looks like everything is coming together, and we’ll just have to wait and see if Journalism can really get back at Sovereignty.