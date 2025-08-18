Journalism’s Owner Reveals Trainer Michael McCarthy’s Plan Amid Team’s Latest Update

On August 16, Journalism did his 2nd workout session after the Haskell Stakes win, impressing everyone who stood by. Covering four furlongs in a crisp 48 seconds flat, he showed a noticeable improvement over last week’s 48.40. With that, the star horse signalled he was still in top form. But after this update from the trainer, Journalism’s owner himself has recently given an update on the horse’s routine and future race. “He worked very well. He got into a nice rhythm and showed good energy throughout. We had a horse keep head-to-head company with him, and we got pretty much what he’s been doing for the last year. That was good today.” This was what trainer Michael McCarthy told the media after the session.

One of the Journalism’s owners, Aron Wellman, recently appeared in an interview with FanDuel TV. When the reporter asked, “You guys know him like the back of your hand. What’s he kind of exhibiting in terms of his training in the mornings and his overall energy levels?” In his reply, the owner said, “Yeah, we’re seeing steady progression out of him, which is what we want to be seeing. Michael’s just gradually turning up the dials on him.”

He also added, “He worked a little bit more seriously yesterday morning in company, inside of a mate, good gallop out. So we’ll pick up the pace again next week and try to get an accurate barometer on where he stands.” Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners president, Aron Wellman, speaking on July 27 as the managing partner of the ownership group, also stressed that there is no urgency in charting the colt’s next start. “We’ll take as much time as needed before making a call,” Wellman said.

“His campaign has always been guided by how he comes out of each race, and that won’t change. At this point, every option remains on the table.” Wellman said on July 27 after the Haskell Stakes. But still, there is a question mark over his next race. In a recent conversation with the trainer and co-owner of the Preakness Stakes winner, they preferred to keep silent on Journalism’s next race. “But, as of right now, I think everything needs to be on the table,” McCarthy said on August 11.

No Rush: Journalism’s team keeping all options open

According to TDN, trainer Michael McCarthy and owner Aron Wellman of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners came away pleased with Journalism’s latest workout. McCarthy called it “a very good breeze for his first work back,” noting that it was exactly the kind of effort they wanted to see at this stage. Still, both he and Wellman kept quiet when pressed about the colt’s next race at Del Mar. For Wellman, the breeze marked only “the initial step,” adding that it was encouraging to watch Journalism stretch his legs again. He explained that the real test will come in the next work, when the team plans to turn up the dials a little bit more. They both- trainer and owner- kept fans in the dark while waiting to make the decision. But there are two possibilities for Journalism.

via Imago May 17, 2025, Baltimore, MD, USA: Journalism 2 ridden by Umberto Rispoli wins the Preakness Stakes Grade 1 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on May 17, 2025.

As August progresses, the connections of Journalism face a pivotal decision regarding their next appearance on the track. And one of the paths points toward Del Mar, where the $1 million Pacific Classic (G1) will take place on August 30. As co-owner, Wellman also said that it’s a “possibility”, this race would test him against older, battle-hardened rivals.

Both contests are run at the classic mile-and-a-quarter distance. It will be a true examination of endurance and toughness. For Journalism, whichever route he takes will mark a defining progression, with the potential to elevate him beyond the ranks of his peers and into the wider narrative of the sport. The decision between Saratoga and Del Mar is not a matter of logistics; it is a matter of legacy. Let’s see which way he goes in the near future.