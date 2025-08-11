Journalism’s Owner Shares Cryptic Update on Horse’s Future Races as Breeders’ Cup Nears

Journalism, winner of the Preakness Stakes (G1) and Haskell Stakes (G1), returned to action with a sharp half-mile breeze clocked at 48 2/5 on August 9 at Del Mar. This was his first workout since running in the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on July 19, and it serves as a step in his preparation for an upcoming race. But where is it going to be?

“We’ll kind of watch him here over the next week and maybe come up with a game plan,” trainer Michael McCarthy said, appearing on a July episode of TDN’s Writers’ Room Podcast just days after the Monmouth Park win. “But, as of right now, I think everything needs to be on the table,” he added, insisting that the next step will involve multiple factors. Even now, McCarthy refuses to speak extensively on the plans surrounding the 3-year-old colt.

Per an article by TDN, both McCarthy and primary owner Aron Wellman of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners were happy with the workout. “A very good breeze for his first work back. That’s just what you’re looking for,” McCarthy said. However, neither McCarthy nor Aron Wellman shared any information with Del Mar publicity about Journalism’s next race. “This is just the initial step for him. Good to see him stretch his legs again. I think he showed us everything we wanted to see today and we’ll get a better gauge next week. Just turn up the dials a little bit more,” Wellman said, neither confirming or ruling out anything. But we can see that these two important races are right around the corner.

via Imago Horse Racing 2025: Belmont Stakes Preparations JUN 4 June 4, 2025, Saratoga Springs, Ny, USA: Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy, at Saratoga Racecourse in Saratoga Springs, New York on June 4, 2025. Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswire/CSMCredit Image: Scott Serio/Cal Media Saratoga Springs Ny USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250604_faf_cs17_001.jpg ScottxSeriox csmphotothree389703

Journalism’s connections are considering two major races this month: the renowned $1.25 million Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, set for just two weeks from now, or the $1 million Pacific Classic (G1) at Del Mar on August 30, where he would face older competition. Both events are run at a classic distance of 1 1/4 miles, presenting a tough test for the young colt as he aims to build on his impressive record.

If Journalism enters these races, he might have to face Sovereignty in the Travers Cup and Nysos and White Abarrio in the Pacific Classic. Sovereignty, the talented colt who beat Journalism in both the Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs and the Belmont Stakes (G1) at Saratoga, is expected to be the favorite for the Travers Stakes, reports say. Meanwhile, Nysos and White Abarrio rank among the top contenders for the Pacific Classic.



They are planning to travel west to Del Mar, positioning themselves as the leading horses in that prestigious event. Both races promise strong fields, setting the stage for compelling competition. But while these two races can be Journalism’s short aim, the bigger target would definitely be the Breeders’ Cup happening on October 31 and November 1.

Journalism is keeping an eye on the Breeders’ Cup

Journalism once again demonstrated why it is regarded as such a formidable competitor and truly exceptional racehorse. He delivered a thrilling performance in the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J. Journalism rewarded its backers with a payout of $2.80 for the win. Gosger finished a determined second, while Goal Oriented crossed the line in third.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Preakness Stakes

But you know what was more special than winning the Haskell Stakes? The victory earned Journalism a free, all-expenses-paid berth to the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1 at Del Mar. Haskell is part of the prestigious “Win and You’re In” program, designed to secure spots for the very best horses in the Breeders’ Cup championship races. So, there is no doubt Journalism plans to be there in the October 31 and November 1 races for the Breeders’ Cup.

Meanwhile, as the Los Angeles Times also reported, competing at the Pacific Classic on August 30 would be good preparation for the Breeders’ Cup. Time after time, Journalism has proven its ability to rise to the occasion, boasting runner-up finishes in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, along with a victory in the Preakness Stakes already etched on its impressive record. Let’s in which races he takes part in and what his future will be at the Breeders’ Cup.