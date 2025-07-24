Journalism’s Trainer Gives Honest Update on Racing Future After $1 Million Haskell Stakes Win

Saturday’s Haskell Stakes (G1) at Monmouth Park brought back memories of the rivalries that have defined this year’s horse racing season. Journalism, which fell just short of defeating Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, once again proved that this year, only Sovereignty has had his number, as another familiar rival fell to him once again.

Bob Baffert’s Goal Oriented, who finished 4th behind Gosger (2nd) and Sandman (3rd) at Preakness, gave this year’s champ a tougher battle at Monmouth Park. Meanwhile, Journalism once again raised the stakes, falling behind the pack only to reel them all in, like he did in the Preakness Stakes. Now, after his latest $1 million win, trainer Michael McCarthy discussed what’s next.

Appearing on the TDN Writers’ Room Podcast, Guest of the Week Michael McCarthy explained what’s next for his consistent colt. However, in doing so, the veteran trainer revealed that he has no concrete plan for the Preakness champ. “We’ll kind of watch him here over the next week and maybe come up with a game plan,” Journalism’s trainer said during his segment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, does that mean the colt who was the only top contender to run the Triple Crown this year is slamming the brakes? Absolutely not. “I think everything needs to be on the table. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the Jim Dandy this weekend,” the 54-year-old told Thoroughbred Daily News. While he may wait for those results to make the final decision, some rest is on the cards for the horse.

AD

via Imago Horse Racing: 157th Belmont Stakes Jun 7, 2025 Saratoga, NY, USA Sovereignty 2 with Junior Alvarado up leads Journalism 7 with Umberto Rispoli up down the front stretch to win the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Saratoga Saratoga Race Course NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250607_lbm_fb5_051

“He’s been on the plane, off the plane,” said McCarthy. Part of the reason for Journalism racing at the Haskell Stakes was it being the “easiest locale” to reach. After all, the colt has been racing all season and beyond the Triple Crown. So, he deserves some rest. “We’re going to give him an easy couple of weeks here before we come up with anything,” added McCarthy. That being said, the Haskell Stakes win left a sour aftertaste.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Journalism’s jockey landed in trouble

The former Kentucky Derby favorite made things dramatic after falling behind the pack, but that may have cost his jockey dearly. “In the Haskell, going into the first turn, he had taken himself back a little bit farther than we’re accustomed to,” McCarthy told TDN. However, in trying to make up ground, jockey Umberto Rispoli broke a HISA rule.

The stewards reviewed the race and found that Rispoli exceeded the riding crop strikes limit during the race. The 36-year-old stuck Journalism eight times in the hindquarters, incurring a fine and suspension. Since Rispoli didn’t exceed 3 strikes above the six allowed, the rules dictate that he’ll earn a $250 fine or forfeit 10% of his winnings as a penalty, in addition to a one-day suspension.

via Imago Horse Racing 2025: Belmont Stakes Preparations JUN 4 June 4, 2025, Saratoga Springs, Ny, USA: Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy, at Saratoga Racecourse in Saratoga Springs, New York on June 4, 2025. Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswire/CSMCredit Image: Scott Serio/Cal Media Saratoga Springs Ny USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250604_faf_cs17_016.jpg ScottxSeriox csmphotothree389776

Since Umberto Rispoli won $60,000 of the $1,017,500 purse at Haskell, the 10% rule should apply in his case, which means a bigger fine. Yet, this is far from the only time a jockey has been punished by HISA after winning a major race. Jockey Kendrick Carmouche suffered the same fate after winning the Group 1 at the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans rallied behind Deterministic’s jockey, who had to abide by the 10% rule and pay a $5,500 fine and serve a one-day suspension. However, it looks like Journalism and its connections are keen to leave the roadblock behind and concentrate on their next step.