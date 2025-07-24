Kentucky Derby 2025 Winner Jockey Gets Emotional Over Breeders’ Cup Before Sovereignty’s Comeback

Two-time Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Junior Alvarado, and also the jockey who won the 2025 Kentucky Derby, hit the peak of his career in May while riding Sovereignty. He skillfully navigated the colt through the muddy conditions at Churchill Downs, leading to a triumphant victory in the 151st Run for the Roses.

Sovereignty, starting from post 18 with 7‑1 odds, took the lead in the stretch and crossed the finish line 1 1/2 lengths ahead of the favorite, Journalism. This win puts Alvarado’s name right up there with trainer Bill Mott and owner Godolphin in a memorable way.

The victory really boosted Alvarado and Sovereignty into a season full of ambition. Rather than going after the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico, the team decided to take a step back and regroup, making way for some summer plans. Right now, everyone’s focused on two big events: the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August, and then there’s the Breeders’ Cup coming up in November.

Looking ahead, Alvarado took a moment to think back on a memorable achievement: his amazing win in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile with Cody’s Wish. In a recent post on the official Breeders’ Cup X account, he shared, “Winning the second Breeders’ Cup with Cody’s Wish was just something spectacular; it did put me in a much better level in my career as a jockey. You know, I think this horse brought a lot of good things to horse racing, brought a lot of good things to my career, to my family. I’m always going to be thankful to Cody’s Wish and to the Cody Dorman family for making me be a part of it, just for letting me be part of it; it was just an incredible experience I will never forget.”

Winning back-to-back in the 2022 and 2023 Dirt Mile really boosted Alvarado’s profile and solidified his reputation as one of the top riders in racing. The connection between Cody’s Wish and the gratitude he showed really brings out the emotional side of high-stakes racing. It’s a reminder of the human aspect of the sport, where a jockey’s journey is all about trust, chances taken, and those pivotal moments that shape their career.

That same spirit is alive as he and Sovereignty set their sights on glory at Saratoga and beyond. But Sovereignty’s next race could get a little tricky for him because of the competition.

Sovereignty’s challenges prior to the 2025 Breeders’ Cup

Sovereignty really made waves in the horse racing community after winning both of the American Triple Crown races it entered. For sure, with this form, he’s definitely set to compete in the big races of the year, like the G1 Travers Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup. But first, there’s a G2 challenge to tackle before those races. This Saturday, it’s the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga! But, you know, the line-up for this race is really impressive.

We have competitors like Sandman, who took home the win at the Arkansas Derby and finished third at the Preakness. Then, there’s Baeza, who came in third in both the Derby and Belmont. Mo Plex, who took home the Ohio Derby title, and Hill Road, the Peter Pan winner, are both in the running too. This field might be small, but it really packs a punch when it comes to quality—it’s definitely a real challenge.

Racing analyst Matthew DeSantis pointed out that this challenge, stating, “If there’s going to be anyone outside of Journalism who could potentially beat Sovereignty, it feels like this is the collection of horses that might be able to do it, or at least come closest to being able to do it in terms of Sandman, in terms of Baeza, in terms of some horses that were knocking on the door in some of these big Triple Crown races.”

If Sovereignty pulls off a win at Saratoga this weekend, it’ll just add another victory to his impressive career. But if the colt doesn’t come out on top against the competition, it could give others a chance to spot his weaknesses for the races ahead.