Kentucky Derby Winner Opens Up About Rare Racing Feat: “Trust the Horse”

Brian Hernandez Jr. has built an incredible career in Thoroughbred horse racing, filled with achievements that not many jockeys ever reach. You know, this Louisiana native kicked off his professional riding career back in 2003, and since then, he’s racked up more than 2,700 wins and an impressive $153 million in earnings. He’s had some amazing moments, like winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Fort Larned in 2012 and that nail-biting photo finish at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan.

Those victories really solidified his legacy in the horse racing world! His 2024 season was something special: he became the first jockey since Calvin Borel in 2009 to win both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby in the same weekend, guiding Thorpedo Anna and Mystik Dan to victory for trainer Kenneth McPeek. Hernandez has really shown his ability to adapt and think strategically, which is why he’s become a regular in top races, from Grade 1 stakes to Breeders’ Cup events, picking up quite a few awards along the way.

One of Hernandez’s rarest achievements is how he dominates at Kentucky Downs, a turf course that’s pretty unique with its rolling hills and sharp turns. Hernandez has snagged 65 wins at the track, which is pretty impressive for a jockey known mostly for dirt races. He’s really gotten the hang of its quirks thanks to his patience and intuition. So, recently on Paulick Report’s X post, host Joe Nevills asked Hernandez about winning at the unique Kentucky Downs course.

Hernandez shared his thoughts on what makes him successful there, saying, “I think the biggest thing about a place like there is you just have to go out there and trust the horse. You know, you have to kind of learn to stay out of their way and let them travel over the course. And when you have one that handles it well, it’s actually a really fun place to ride. And then when one isn’t handling the surface so well, you’ll kind of know right out of the gate. By the third or fourth jump out of the gate, you kind of know if they’re going to get over the racetrack or not. And it’s just… It’s one of those unique places where you just go horse to horse, and you got to go out there with an open mind and thinking that… Just give them their best chance, and like I said, just stay out of their way more than anything.”

Hernandez’s insights from Kentucky Downs really highlight something important about his riding style: it’s all about partnership, not just using force. When it comes to Kentucky Downs or any other track, he really focuses on what the horse feels instead of sticking to strict strategies. This mindset has taken him from a young dreamer riding his bike around his grandparents’ farm—promising to win the Derby—to a jockey who’s tackled the toughest challenges in horse racing.

As he goes after more milestones, his words hit home like a mantra for riders of all levels: trust the horse, and everything else will fall into place. Besides his win at the Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan, he also had a pretty impressive victory at the Kentucky Oaks.

Another horse racing feat that he will forever cherish

Brian Hernandez Jr. really nailed it in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks, riding Thorpedo Anna. It was a fantastic display of tactical riding and showed just how well he works with trainer Kenneth McPeek. The Fast Anna filly really took charge in the 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies, winning by 4 3/4 lengths at Churchill Downs.

Hernandez showed off his skill in tough conditions, pulling off a perfect rail-skimming trip—something he learned from watching Hall of Famer Calvin Borel’s winning rides in the Derby. Thorpedo Anna really blew everyone away with her incredible performance, which Hernandez called “once-in-a-lifetime.” It wasn’t just a lucky day for her; she followed it up by winning four out of her next five races, including the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, and snagged the titles of Horse of the Year and champion 3-year-old filly. The race really showed off Hernandez’s natural talent with horses.

Thorpedo Anna took off quickly and found her spot, then Hernandez directed her to the rail, saving both ground and energy. As they approached the final stretch, he encouraged the filly to squeeze through a tight gap, and she took off with an incredible surge of speed, leaving the competition in her dust. This win really showed why he’s one of the top riders in horse racing.