Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty Confirms $1.25 Million Race Against Bob Baffert’s Lucky Charm

Sovereignty, the winner of both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, has been on a roll this season, even besting some tough competitors trained by Bob Baffert. So, just the other day at the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes in Saratoga on July 26, Sovereignty made a strong move at the end to beat Baeza by a length, finishing with a solid time of 1:49.52 for the 1 1/8-mile distance. Sovereignty just scored his third win in a row and his fourth in five races, really highlighting his position as the top 3-year-old colt in the country.

Sovereignty, after those impressive wins against horses from the Baffert barn, like Citizen Bull at the Kentucky Derby, is now looking ahead to the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on August 23. The Travers is a big deal in the summer campaign, and it’s a race that trainer Bill Mott hasn’t won yet. His horse is set to go up against a familiar rival, Goal Oriented, who is also trained by Baffert.

This is shaping up to be another exciting high-stakes showdown between the top 3-year-olds in North America. Mott is feeling cautiously optimistic as Sovereignty makes its way to the Travers. “We know coming into the Travers he should be fit, he’s got 2 races over the track & so far that’s all gone pretty well. I just hope everything goes as smoothly between now & the Travers as it has the first half of the year,” the trainer mentioned as seen in a post on FanDuel Racing’s X.

Mott feels pretty confident about Sovereignty’s steady progress. After a Derby run on some pretty muddy tracks and a strong showing at Belmont, the colt came back looking fresh and delivered another solid performance at Saratoga.

With Baffert’s horses already outperformed this season and Goal Oriented set to be the next contender, Sovereignty’s upcoming Travers Stakes appearance is looking like it could be an exciting showdown.

If he can keep up his form and tackle the Saratoga track again, Mott might just snag that one big title that’s been slipping through his fingers in his Hall of Fame career. But you know, there are going to be more challenges in the G1 race beyond just being Goal Oriented.

Sovereignty’s Travers’ dreams won’t be a walk in the park

Sovereignty could be the favorite in this campaign, but he’s definitely going to face some pressure when he shows up at the Saratoga Race Course for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes. There are a lot of competitors out there, but only a handful will really keep Sovereignty on its toes on the track. Journalism managed to outshine a tough group that included Gosger and Sandman, showcasing a gritty performance over 1 3/16 miles at Pimlico. He crossed the finish line in 1:55.37 with jockey Umberto Rispoli, really showing off his championship form and boosting his reputation for determination and consistency in top-level competition.

The horse also went on to win the Haskell Stakes after finishing second to Sovereignty at the Belmont Stakes. Sandman, who’s been trained by Mark Casse, is stepping up to offer a new challenge after finishing third in the Preakness, right behind Journalism and Gosger. He’s been making some noise lately with just a few recent starts, and people are really starting to pay attention to how he might progress as we get closer to the Travers.

Baeza, trained by John Shirreffs, has been a consistent competitor in this group. He’s often finished just behind Journalism and Gosger in important Triple Crown races, and recently made a strong push for second place in the Jim Dandy Stakes, while Sovereignty pulled ahead for the win at the end. Baeza’s steady performance and occasional tactical edge really position him as a solid contender for the Travers, especially since he’s been racing against the same top competitors.

Gosger is definitely among the top contenders for the Travers, especially after his solid finishes in the Preakness and Haskell, where he came in second. Trainer Brendan Walsh’s colt has really shown some determination and a solid cruising speed. He’s been willing to fight for those classic spots and handle the pressure when riding with the best. Even though he hasn’t snagged a Grade 1 win yet, his eagerness to run wide and maintain his form against tough competition keeps him in the mix as a potential dark horse in the Travers field.

These four horses—Journalism, Sandman, Baeza, and Gosger—really set the stage for a Travers Stakes field that’s all about putting the best three-year-olds in North America to the test. Each one has their own mix of speed, stamina, and racing smarts, all happening in the midst of top-notch competition, making for an exciting showdown at Saratoga this August.