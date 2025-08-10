Late Christophe Clement’s Son Sends Emotional Message as NYRA Announces Huge Racing Honor

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Christophe Clement, the master horseman whose career was defined by elegance, precision, and unforgettable triumphs. Best known for guiding the longshot Tonalist to a stunning 2014 Belmont Stakes victory, Clement passed away on May 25, 2025, at the age of 59.

On Saturday, NYRA announced that the $750,000 Sword Dancer (G1) will be renamed the Christophe Clement Turf beginning in 2026, honoring the trainer’s record five wins in the prestigious Saratoga turf route. The gesture ensures that his name, achievements, and influence will echo through one of the track’s marquee events for generations.

Following the announcement, his son and longtime assistant, Miguel Clement, who has since taken over the stable, shared a short but deeply moving message: “This one is for you, Dad 💙💛.” Following Clement’s death, his son and longtime assistant, Miguel Clement, took over the training duties and will send out LSU Stables’ Far Bridge today in Race 10 as part of his Sword Dancer title defense. Far Bridge earned that chance after a pacesetting one-length victory last year, which marked the penultimate Grade 1 win of Christophe’s remarkable career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Since entering his first Sword Dancer contender in 1993, Clement has been a dominant force in the race. Out of 13 starters, nine horses trained by him either won or finished in the top three, with Gufo leading the charge by securing consecutive victories in 2021 and 2022. In the latter year, Clement also guided Soldier Rising to a third-place finish.

His other Sword Dancer triumphs include wins with Honor Glide in 1999, Winchester in 2011, and the previously mentioned Far Bridge. Clement also achieved notable placings with Flag Down (third in 1996), Relaxed Gesture (second in 2005), and Soldier Rising, who finished runner-up in 2023.

Clement’s resume was rich with milestones: the Belmont Stakes in 2014, a Breeders’ Cup victory in 2021, 2,576 career wins, and over $184 million in purse earnings. For more than three decades, the racing world respected him not just for his record but for his unwavering professionalism and grace.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Great Legacy of Christophe Clement

Born in Paris and steeped in the sport through his father, Miguel Sr., Clement honed his craft in France with the famed Alec Head stable before moving to the U.S. There, he worked under Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey before launching his own operation in 1991. And he won the very first race he saddled at Belmont Park.

via Imago Credits – clementstable.com

Metastatic uveal melanoma, a rare but aggressive form of eye cancer that affects only about 5% of melanoma cases in the U.S., yet spreads in up to half of them, cut Clement’s life short. His passing left a void in the sport, but with the Christophe Clement Turf, his name will forever ride alongside the thundering hooves at Saratoga.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before taking his last breath on May 25 this year, Clement left behind his wife, Valerie. Valerie manages the stable’s business operations and runs her own design firm. In this job, she is working with two children, Charlotte and Miguel. Charlotte married Shaun Collins, and they have a son named Hugo Christophe Clement Collins. Miguel married NYRA TV analyst Acacia Clement and secured his first victory as the stable’s head trainer on June 4, 2025, at the Spa with Coach Case. May he get more opportunities to continue the legacy of his father.