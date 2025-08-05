Legendary Horse Gun Runner’s Foal Makes $2.7 Million Splash Amid Sierra Leone’s Latest Victory

Legendary horse Gun Runner’s colt, Sierra Leone, delivered a dramatic come-from-behind victory in the $1 million Grade 1 Whitney Stakes on August 2 at Saratoga Race Course, headlining a stacked Whitney Day card. Facing a competitive field of nine that included top contenders like Fierceness and White Abarrio, the colt broke last but remained composed under Flavien Prat. Trainer Chad Brown, who had long dominated Saratoga’s stakes schedule, had always coveted the Whitney until now.

This victory finally filled the gap in his resume, giving him one of the few missing pieces in his Saratoga legacy. It also earned Sierra Leone a guaranteed berth in the Breeders’ Cup and firmly established the colt as a standout in the older horse division. Sierra Leone surged through the stretch, flying past his rivals in the final furlong to win by a full length over Highland Falls. He covered the 1 1/8 miles on a fast main track in 1:48.92, delivering both a career-defining performance and a satisfying moment of redemption for his connections.

It was a big lesson and a moment of joy for trainer Chad Brown. He was proud of Sierra Leone. But Sierra Leone’s victory was inevitable. It was bound to happen someday. Gun Runner’s genes are a lethal weapon in the sport. But you know, one more foal of Gun Runner has hit the horse racing market with a massive 7-figure deal.

The 2017 Horse of the Year, Gun Runner, continues to make waves through his offspring. On August 4, during the opening session of The Saratoga Sale, yet another offspring of Gun Runner stole the spotlight when he sold for a staggering $2.7 million. Cataloged as Hip 37, the colt was the subject of a fierce bidding war that ended with Ron Winchell, Gun Runner’s co-owner and a prominent industry figure, emerging as the winning bidder.

It was the highest-priced lot at that sale, meaning no other horse at that auction reached that price point. The colt’s combination of elite sire (Gun Runner) and a successful female family made him one of the most valuable yearlings on the market. Bred for success and boasting an exceptional pedigree, the eye-catching yearling drew heavy interest from top buyers gathered inside the historic Humphrey S. Finney Pavilion.

As the price soared, anticipation filled the room before Winchell’s final bid sealed the deal. His investment not only reinforced his enduring faith in Gun Runner’s prowess as a sire. It also delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the night, setting an early tone of excitement for the remainder of the sale.

$3 million Gun Runner colt gets Bob Baffert in line

Brant, son of Gun Runner, may only be a 2-year-old, but his arrival couldn’t have come at a better time for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. In a season filled with disappointments, Brant’s flashy debut win at Del Mar injected much-needed energy back into the legendary trainer’s barn. The $3 million Gun Runner colt made his first start in a maiden special weight and immediately lived up to the hype, pulling away effortlessly to score by 5 1/4 lengths.

“We took our time with him,” Baffert recently told Daily Racing Form. He also added, “Sometimes when you buy them at the 2-year-old in-training sales, they just want to go fast. But he’s really good.” The tone was clear: this wasn’t just another promising horse. Brant might be the spark that reignites Baffert’s 2025 campaign. Before Brant came onto the scene, things hadn’t gone Baffert’s way, not even close. His long-awaited return to Churchill Downs in April was meant to be the beginning of a redemptive arc. Instead, it felt like déjà vu, as racing luck continued to elude him.

Bob Baffert’s 2025 season may have started with frustration, but if Brant continues to shine and others rise alongside him, the story could end very differently. After all, Baffert’s career has always been about reinvention, and this year might just be his latest comeback act in the making. But now, Brant represents more than just a flashy win. He’s become a symbol of hope for Baffert. With the 2-year-old division heating up and major prep races approaching, Baffert could once again be sitting on a powerful hand.