Losing Another $1 Million Race, Bob Baffert Makes Bold Statement to Save Face

Bob Baffert has had quite a rollercoaster of a season, filled with some pretty intense showdowns against his tough competitors, Journalism and Sovereignty. From the rainy mess at Churchill Downs to the cramped space of the Belmont, every race has really put the Hall of Fame trainer’s determination to the test.

So, the 151st Kentucky Derby kicked off with a whole lot of mud and chaos! Sovereignty zoomed right past Journalism to snag the win, leaving Baffert’s horse, Citizen Bull, in a not-so-great mid-pack spot. Baffert then saw Journalism make a comeback at Pimlico, winning the Preakness with a stunning come-from-behind effort led by jockey Umberto Rispoli. The win really helped the colt’s reputation, but it also got people wondering about Baffert’s strategy.

Even though Baffert is a big name in the Triple Crown scene, not even making it to the podium in these three races meant his horses had to work a bit harder to catch up. With every race that went by, the stakes got higher—not just in terms of money, but also in what it meant for his legacy. Baffert’s rivalry with Journalism and Sovereignty has turned into quite the season-long drama.

Now he’s tackling that challenge head-on as he announces the next race for his $1 million G1 Haskell third-place finisher, Goal Oriented. According to sports journalist J.J. Hysell on X, the trainer mentioned, “He’s going to the Travers. We’ll get him home. He’s flying home on Tuesday and then back for the Travers.”

The announcement is strong and a bit bold, marking the end of a tough campaign where Bob Baffert often found himself chasing rather than leading the pack. With everything in place, Baffert is setting his sights high.

Goal Oriented being at Saratoga’s Midsummer Derby is like opening a new book: it’s Baffert’s chance to shine again, with his own colt leading the way—no more being in the shadows of Journalism and Sovereignty. But the G1 Travers Stakes isn’t the only big race he’s got his eye on in the next few months.

Bob Baffert is seeking redemption in every way possible

With everything that’s happening, it looks like Bob Baffert will definitely be taking part in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. So, what about the horse for the job? It’s Nysos. The colt is sitting at 12/1 odds right now, but he’s up against a pretty competitive field. For sure, horses like Journalism and Sovereignty are in the mix, but Baffert is really banking on this horse.

Nysos really made a splash in October 2023, catching everyone’s eye with a debut that scored him a TDN “Rising Star” title after winning by an impressive 10 1/2 lengths. That performance really stood out and definitely showed that he’s someone to watch. Since then, he’s really demonstrated his maturity, especially in the G3 Triple Bend at Santa Anita, where he cruised to a 5 1/2-length victory.

The Baffert-trained colt definitely catches the eye at 12/1 with that blend of raw speed and tactical flexibility. This race is going to be a great chance for the colt to show what he’s made of, even if he hasn’t faced the top contenders of the Classic just yet. It’ll be exciting to see him go up against the best in the world!