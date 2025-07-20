Louisiana Jockey Put Down Boots, Gets Sendoff by Fierce Rival After Last Horse Race

It’s always emotional in the world of competitive sports when an athlete has reached the physical end of their run and they have to move on to other endeavours. In sports such as tennis and football, athletes often use their large public platforms to develop businesses, pushing their personal brands. However, often athletes shift their focus from the practical to the theoretical, whether it’s footballers turning into coaches or jockeys turning into trainers, as is often the case in horse racing. However, the emotions still run deep, as can be seen in the case of jockey Aubrie Green Suarez, who is in the process of making this transition.

In a heartwarming statement posted to trainer Adrianne DeVaux’s X page, she announced Aubrie’s retirement from the professional jockey life, writing “[Aubrie has] hung up her jockey boots and stepped into her next chapter as a trainer. And if you know her, you know this move isn’t easy. She has always had a gift for reading horses, working with feel, and doing what’s best for the animals before anything else.” Suarez has spoken often for her long time affinity for horses, even saying in an interview with Femalejockey.com that she wasn’t a tomboy or girly girl but that she “actually grew up on pretending I was horse running around on my hands and knees.” Now, if that isn’t someone who is cut out for a life with horses, then who is?

Luckily, Suarez won’t be leaving horses far behind, just moving from silks to a saddle towel, as DeVaux added in her statement, “And proud that before she traded silks for a saddle towel, we got to share a win together. That moment will always be one of my favorites. Here’s to new beginnings, big wins, and always doing it with love. You’re gonna do amazing things and I’ll be cheering every step of the way.” DeVaux finished with, “So if you find yourself in need of a Louisiana trainer, you might want to think about giving Aubrie Suarez a shot!” Indicating that Suarez, who started as a Louisiana Downs jockey apprentice, will be continuing to work in the area, thereby making her a competitor for DeVaux at the Louisiana Stakes!

So, as she closes off her jockey career, let’s take a minute to learn a little more about Aubrie Suarez, a mother of three, who was a strong voice for women in equestrian sports for many years!

Who is jockey Aubrie Green Suarez?

Aubrie Green Suarez, from Boise, Idaho, says she always wanted to be a jockey and simply fell into the track. She didn’t have the best debut, she recalled in a recent interview, saying, “I had a really rough debut. I was 23 and rode my own horse in a stock race at a fair meet. I was pregnant at the time, but knew that I wanted to keep going.” but then she was taken under the wing of Isaias Enriquez in Turf Paradise and shown the ropes.

DeVaux credits Suarez’s success to her work ethic, saying, “Her work ethic is off the charts. She pours every ounce of heart, and sweat into figuring out each horse, not just how to win, but how to do right by them. That’s the kind of horsewoman she’s always been.” Green has spoken about her typical days that start at 5 am and then are focused on the tracks and the races.

The mother of three, who is married to fellow jockey Angel Suarez, confessed that she spends all her time with horses, saying, “I don’t really do much that is not horse related. Even when I am back in Idaho, if I have a day off I pleasure ride with my best friend. When my kids are with me I like to keep them around the horses.” So, of course, it makes sense that the next step in her career wouldn’t deviate too much from the animals she so loves!