Mystik Dan’s Trainer Gets Honest About Breeder’s Cup Chances Post $1 Million Stakes Miss

After clocking five furlongs in 1:02 on the turf at Saratoga’s Oklahoma training track on August 1, the former Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan surprised racing enthusiasts with an unexpected announcement. That day, his trainer had revealed that Mystik Dan was going to make his turf debut in the $1 million Arlington Million. Notably, the only other Kentucky Derby winner to ever run in the Arlington Million was Gato del Sol, who claimed the Derby title in 1982.

Since his 2024 Kentucky Derby victory, Mystik Dan has competed in seven additional races. Though he’s added just one more win to his record during this period, he’s also secured two runner-up finishes in highly competitive graded stakes events. His performances have confirmed that he remains among the elite horses currently in training. Above all, Mystik Dan continues to carry the legacy and honor of his Derby win, a milestone that has forever etched his name in the annals of thoroughbred racing. But here is a twist in the story…

The only real conclusion from Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan’s attempt on the turf in Saturday’s Grade 1 Arlington Million is that stretching out over that surface isn’t in the cards for him going forward. While the horse showed plenty of heart and ability, the longer distance on grass didn’t quite suit him this time around. And trainer Kenny McPeek now faces some decisions about Mystik Dan’s plans for the fall. Although nothing is set in stone yet, the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile is shaping up as a leading possibility for his final big race of the year. He played to the colt’s strengths and past successes on dirt at shorter distances.

After asking about the Breeders’ Cup chances of Mystik Dan, his trainer said, “More than likely.” Trainer McPeek also added, “Obviously, we wanted to be better than fourth, he’s just a nice horse in so many ways. I wanted to find out. I thought it was a respectable race for the most part. Now we’ve got to figure out a plan to get him to the Breeders’ Cup and where. I thought maybe it would open up some other options one way or the other, and I think it did.” Making his turf debut, Mystik Dan crossed the finish line in fourth place at Arlington.

He finished 3 1/2 lengths behind Fort Washington, contested over 1 1/4 miles at Colonial Downs. That time, trainer Kenny McPeek made a last-minute decision to enter Mystik Dan in the Arlington Million after being encouraged by a solid turf workout just a week prior. Initially, McPeek had considered targeting the Grade 3, $2.5 million Mint Millions race at Kentucky Downs on September 6. But opted to test the Colt on grass sooner than expected.

Actually, McPeek didn’t rule out the Breeders’ Cup Mile on turf, but he seemed to lean toward dirt races instead. He’s looking at races like the Lukas Classic at 1 1/8 miles or the seven-furlong Ack Ack Stakes. Both run on September 27 at Churchill Downs. These could be good stepping stones to the BC Dirt Mile.

Mystik Dan’s $1,000,000 miss

On August 9, Mystik Dan and Son of War competed in the Arlington Million race. It resulted in the son of War Front securing his first career win at the Grade 1 level on Saturday at Colonial Downs. He showcased talent against top competition. Meanwhile, the 2024 Kentucky Derby winner stepped onto the turf for the very first time and put in a solid effort.

Talking about the race, rider Brian Hernandez Jr. said, “They just outpunched him. Turning for home, I had Integration right there, and I thought we could get it done. He quickened, but with grass horses like he ran against today, it’s a different turn of foot. He handled the grass fine, but he just didn’t travel in my hands like I’d like him to on the backside today.” Though it was his first race.

Above all, Mystik Dan still carries the honor and distinction of his Derby victory. It was an achievement that has forever etched his name in the history of the sport. But despite his dirt victories, he couldn’t make a record for himself winning a debut race on turf. Well, let’s see what his future will be in the Breeders’ Cup.