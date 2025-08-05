Mystik Dan’s Trainer Reveals Honest Reason for Entering $1 Million Grass Stakes

After Mystik Dan worked five furlongs in 1:02 over the turf at Saratoga’s Oklahoma training track on Aug. 1, the former Kentucky Derby winner hit horse racing fans with a surprising update. His trainer has decided that Mystik Dan will be competing for the first time on grass at the $1 million Arlington. The only previous Kentucky Derby winner to ever compete in the Arlington Million was Gato del Sol, the champion of the 1982 Derby.

Since winning the Kentucky Derby in 2024, Mystik Dan has made seven more starts, showcasing both consistency and grit. While he’s only added one victory to his resume during that stretch, he’s also finished second in two competitive graded stakes. He has proved that he still belongs among the top-tier horses in training. Most importantly, Mystik Dan continues to carry the weight and prestige of that Derby triumph, a win that permanently stamped his name into racing history.

But now, as Mystik Dan is preparing for the grass turf, his trainer, Kenny McPeek, recently talked about the horse’s important race. The trainer said, “He’s a very balanced horse, very easy-moving horse. I always felt like he was a bit of a Northern Dancer type.” McPeek said about why he wanted to try the son of Goldencents on the grass. McPeek also added, “We know where we fit, somewhat. Against the older horses, we’re in range of the older horses in the dirt. But I thought it would be maybe a different angle for him to try the grass.”

via Imago Credit: Imago

McPeek further said, “He got across (the turf) super, did it really easy, and was happy out there. I think the surface is not going to be a problem whatsoever with him. We know he can get the mile and a quarter; he’s done that before. It’s just a matter of how he fits against different turf races.” Mystik Dan’s recent form has been encouraging. Over his last three races, Mystik Dan has run solidly against elite competition, showing signs that he’s rounding back into peak shape.

That stretch includes a strong runner-up finish in the Lake Ouachita Stakes at Oaklawn Park, where he chased home Saudi Crown, a proven Grade 1 winner with a formidable record. Despite not getting the win that day, Mystik Dan’s performance was impressive. He ran with purpose, showed heart in the stretch, and held his own against a tough rival. And further validated his class heading into a new challenge on turf. Per Blood Horse, Mystik Dan will break from the rail with regular rider Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard. He’s listed as the 9-2 fourth choice in an eight-horse field.

Arlington Million bid will be a tough ride for Mystik Dan

Mystik Dan is aiming at a surprising new target, the turf, and if he enters the Arlington Million, it’ll mark the first time he races on grass. The decision to shift surfaces is ambitious, especially given the level of competition awaiting him. This year’s Arlington Million has drawn a stacked field of turf specialists, many with international experience and top-level victories, making it one of the most competitive editions in recent memory.

At the top of the nominations list is Nations Pride (IRE), the defending Arlington Million champion. Nations Pride is returning with a glittering international resume. Representing the powerhouse stable of Godolphin, Nations Pride is their top earner, having banked more than $3.69 million worldwide with major wins across Europe, the Middle East, and North America. His blend of tactical speed and stamina makes him a serious threat at this distance.

via Imago Credit: Imago

Also lining up is Integration, last year’s runner-up in the Arlington Million and the 2023 Virginia Derby winner. Trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, Integration has shown he’s most dangerous when there’s a strong early pace to close into. And he’ll be looking to do himself one better this time. And another contender is Runaway Storm, a sharp and improving Grade 3 winner known for his front-running turf style. The field also features Cairo (IRE), who has experienced the most prestigious turf races in Europe. He recently ran third in the Grade 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, proving that he belongs among world-class company.

Rounding out the list of major threats is Grand Sonata, trained by multiple Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher. Grand Sonata finished a strong second in this year’s United Nations Stakes (G1). He is showing off both his class and late kick against tough competition. For Mystik Dan, this will be more than just a surface experiment. It’s a test against seasoned turf warriors with proven resumes on the grass.