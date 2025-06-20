New Bob Baffert Colt Brings Bright Future as Horse Racing Losses Pile Up

Bob Baffert’s return in 2025 has been a bit of a letdown, with a lot of promise that hasn’t quite panned out and some close calls in the Triple Crown and important prep races. After his three-year suspension, things didn’t go as planned for his top Derby hopefuls. Citizen Bull ended up in a disappointing 15th place in the Kentucky Derby, struggling with fitness issues after the layoff. Meanwhile, Rodriguez had to scratch late due to a bruised foot, which took away any chance he had to compete.

In the Preakness, Goal Oriented finished a distant fourth, trailing behind Journalism. Rodriguez’s bad luck continued at Belmont, where he ended up finishing in fourth place. Even though Baffert went on to win the Santa Margarita Stakes with Seismic Beauty and the Triple Bend Stakes with Nysos, those wins didn’t quite happen under the brightest lights.

So, to sum it up, even though there were some standout moments during the season, Baffert’s main goal of taking over the Triple Crown didn’t quite pan out, leaving a bit of a cloud over what a lot of people thought would be a big comeback. It seems like there’s another colt that’s popped up as a possible contender for some big races coming up in the second half of the year.

On X, analyst Jonathon Kinchen shared some insights about Sierra Silver, saying, “This Bob Baffert trainee stumbled at the start but recovered quickly to sit in behind four horses. Sierra Silver was patient sitting behind that wall of horses, and when it was time for the real running, Sierra Silver was impressive, earning a 95 Beyer. This New York-bred by Game Winner looks like he might have a serious second half of his three-year-old year.”

Kinchen highlighted how Sierra Silver bounced back from a shaky start and found a nice spot just behind the leaders. He stayed just off the pace, saving his energy and dodging the early crowd—perfect for making a well-timed move later on. Kinchen pointed out how impressive Sierra Silver’s turn of foot is when he gets going, mentioning that the colt achieved a strong 95 Beyer Speed Figure at the Santa Anita race.

That metric hints at more than just a quick burst; it shows real promise, with the colt likely to grow even stronger as his campaign goes on. Now that the American Triple Crown series has wrapped up, Baffert is setting his sights on the next big race coming up this year.

Next on Bob Baffert’s list

Bob Baffert is getting Nysos ready for that G1 race coming up soon. The trainer said, “The main thing is to have him ready for the Breeders’ Cup.” There’s another race on the horizon where Nysos is going to face some real challenges, sort of like a practice run before the big event later in the season.

The trainer was considering putting the colt in the $1 million Stephen Foster Stakes, which is set for 1 1/8 miles at Churchill Downs on June 28. But Baffert then said that the $300,000 San Diego Handicap at 1 1/16 miles is a better fit for the 4-year-old colt’s schedule. He said, “I was going to go for the Stephen Foster, but I thought I’d give him extra time.”

Nysos has a great track record, so it looks like he has a bright future ahead. The races before the Breeders’ Cup will provide an intriguing glimpse into his performance.