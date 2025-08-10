Bob Baffert Makes Resolve After Del Mar Victory Gives Hope For Travers Stakes

What is it with Bob Baffert and Del Mar? If the previous years weren’t clear enough, 2025 is out with a verdict. The Southern California racecourse, where surf meets the turf, is the happy place for Bob Baffert. A subpar season has suddenly found a new vigor, almost like his horses finding another gear. And the big win came on August 9.

Baffert is the winningest trainer at Del Mar. And he holds the same distinction for the G3 Best Pal Stakes, especially after his two-year-old colt, Desert Gate, claimed the six-furlong race on Saturday. And it just adds up that it came at the Del Mar track. Since the historic win, the 72-year-old trainer has been getting candid about the win and his time at the tracks. He seems to be in a great space right now. However, from a little parallel that Bob Baffert drew, we know exactly what’s going on in the trainer’s mind.

FanDuel Racing dropped the update on X on August 10, where the now 12-time Best Pal Stakes winner was talking to trackside reporter Scott Hazelton. Discussing the winning horse, Desert Gate, Baffert shared how it doesn’t always go the way they think. But it did work out this time. “He (Desert Gate) outworked Bottle of Rouge the other day by a length, and I was, sort of, got down on her a little bit,” Baffert went on. “And after she won, I go, ‘I think we’re okay.’”

Bottle of Rouge was up in Race 2 on August 9, and dispelling Baffert’s worries, the two-year-old filly won her Maiden Special Weight race. And then followed the Omaha Beach colt with his dominant 8 ¾ length win at the Best Pal. Baffert is in a purple patch, making history, with the clients in the stands. He said, “It’s fun to win down here at Del Mar.” And then he slipped in his telling line: “This is our Saratoga.”

The horse racing fans know why this is such a big statement to make. Everything in the racing world has been building up to the Travers Stakes on August 23. The $1.25 million G1 race will see most of the best thoroughbreds at the Saratoga racetrack. And from what Bob Baffert just declared, he is only eyeing one result. But it won’t be easy.

Bob Baffert will want to take the Del Mar form to Saratoga

Baffert’s bet at the Travers Stakes would be Goal Oriented, the three-year-old colt, who will have his work cut out. The last race he ran was the G1 Haskell Stakes. The Not This Time sired colt came in third, behind Journalism and Gosger. These two will be there again at the Saratoga field on August 23. What makes it more difficult, however, is that Gosger has also finished ahead of Baffert’s Goal Oriented in the Preakness Stakes this year.

The obvious obstacles will be Journalism and Sovereignty. Sovereignty is the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner. Journalism took the Preakness. And beat Baffert to the Haskells. They are the two horses to beat. Even Baeza and Sandman will be there, who were placed at the Triple Crown races this year.

It’s a challenging field, undoubtedly. But two things keep Bob Baffert in the hunt. Saratoga has been the graveyard of champions, where Triple Crown winners have struggled over the years. Even Baffert’s own American Pharoah wasn’t spared. This time, the roles are reversed. And Baffert will be one looking to cause an upset. He will be buoyed by his Del Mar momentum. The thrilling close win by Privman gets Baffert in the right mindset.

The Travers Stakes will be close. It will be challenging. His horse will not have a second to relax. Bob Baffert will surely hope he brings his Del Mar charm to Saratoga.