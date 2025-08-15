Bob Baffert Takes Horse Out of $1.25 Million Chance but Odds Remain Low for G1 Race

“It’s fun when it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t work out every time,” Bob Baffert had told Scott Hazelton after he came out on the right side of the Sorrento Stakes race. Bob Baffert was so right about the fickle nature of fate. Just days later, he had to announce that his best bet for the Travers Stakes would have to be withheld.

Instead, the legendary trainer saw a different avenue. He’s looking at the Pennsylvania Derby on September 20. Yes, that’s a G1 race he feels he can go for. This lucrative $1 million race shows so much promise in a season that has mostly disappointed the 72-year-old. And yet, there are complications that will keep Baffert a bit worried.

The Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing in Bensalem has an exciting field this time. More exciting for Bob Baffert at first glance. Brian Zipse shared a tweet on August 15. “A Pennsylvania Derby with Baeza, Gosger, Goal Oriented, Chunk of Gold, Tip Top Thomas, Mo Plex, and Big Truzz would blow the roof right off Parx 💣💣”. One would say it’s a field worthy of a $1 million race. But are we certain Goal Oriented will be there on September 20?

Yeah, that was the horse Baffert hoped would rival Sovereignty at the $1.25 million Travers Stakes. Not anymore, obviously. However, the problem with Goal Oriented goes deeper. “I think he needs a little bit more time,” Bob Baffert told Daily Racing Form recently, as per Paulick Report’s post on August 13. Talking about Goal Oriented’s condition, the Arizona trainer said, “I don’t think he’s ready for that. He ran hard [in the Haskell]. He’s a really big horse, I don’t want to run him too much.”

Clearly, there are constraints that Baffert has to respect for the well-being of the horse and the result. No point entering a race that you know you would lose. The record-time Kentucky Derby winner has a reputation to maintain. And more importantly, the trainer has plans for the Not This Time colt. “I want him for next year.”

Well, that only means Baeza holds the key to Baffert’s chance of clinching the 1 ⅛ mile betPARX Pennsylvania Derby. But that’s not the only hope for Baffert in September.

Bob Baffert’s shifting priorities after the Travers Stakes setback

It was already an uphill battle at the Saratoga racecourse. Sovereignty has been the horse to beat, something Baffert hasn’t been able to do in any of the Triple Crown races. This was a pragmatic step to take the three-year-old colt out of the firing line. “He breezed nice, but not to my standards,” Baffert said, according to TDN. “I decided I wanted to wait. I thought it was a little too much coming back. [The Travers] is a very tough race. A mile and a quarter can be tough on them.”

We don’t think it was an isolated decision. When he saw what was on offer elsewhere in a couple of weeks from the Travers Stakes, the trainer decided to put his efforts elsewhere. We are talking about the Del Mar Futurity, the race Bob Baffert has won the most times. Del Mar is Baffert’s lucky track, and the G1 7-furlong race is the distance that might entice Baffert even to throw Goal Oriented into the mix.

Well, the speculation is that Best Pal Stakes winner Desert Gates might get the nod. The record-breaking win on August 9 was as dominant as it was crucial for Baffert’s legacy. But it’s the performance that makes the Omaha Beach colt being touted for the Del Mar Futurity. In fact, Baeza has also had good races where he has had to settle for places only behind Sovereignty and Journalism (both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes). Even in the G2 Jim Dandy race, Baeza finished second, behind Sovereignty. At the Santa Anita Derby, he again came 2nd, this time behind Journalism.

With no Sovereignty and Journalism at the Pennsylvania Derby, that race can finally deliver the 3-year-old colt his first G1 Stakes win he quite probably deserves. Races are coming thick and fast. Which one do you think Bob Baffert will win? Let us know in the comments!