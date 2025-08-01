Horse Racing Royalty Bids Farewell to Iconic Track After Nearly 300 Years of History

Did you know that the first recorded race meeting at Thurles Racecourse happened way back in 1732? That makes it one of the oldest horse racing venues in Ireland! Thurles started out with a three-day festival and a few stables, but over time, it became a well-respected spot for National Hunt racing in the Irish winter calendar.

The Molony family has been running the racecourse since the early 1900s. Pierce Molony stepped in to lead the way in 1974, taking over from his father, Dr. Paddy Molony. Since then, he, along with his wife, Riona, and their daughters, have been at the helm, guiding the venue for more than fifty years.

Thurles was the only privately owned racecourse in Ireland and played a key role in Irish National Hunt racing. So, today, the Molony family shared the news that Thurles Racecourse is closing down, which marks the end of almost three hundred years of racing tradition without a break.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Horse racing blogger Stephen R Power shared on X that Riona Molony has made a statement saying, “It has been an honour and a privilege for our family to have run Thurles Racecourse, and I am officially announcing our retirement today. We are very proud of the immense contribution our family has made to racing, and we are most grateful to our extended racecourse family, our dedicated staff, generous sponsors, loyal patrons, and the wider racing community for all your support. Horse racing is part of the fabric of our family, and we have been very fortunate to have made so many great friends within the industry over the years. My family and I look forward to going racing with you again, as spectators.”

AD

Riona mentioned that ever since her dear husband, Pierce, passed away in 2015, their four daughters—Patricia, Helen, Ann Marie, and Kate—along with their hardworking team, have been keeping the venue alive. Then, Molony pointed out the growing pressures, saying, “The girls all have their own families, careers, and lives to live. Ever increasing industry demands and the cost of doing business has also been a major factor. We’re going to enjoy this time together and relax now the decision is made and the news is out before we consider our options.”

Everyone in the racing world is really taken aback by this closure. With a valid license in place through December 31 and eleven scheduled fixtures in the 2025‑26 jumps calendar, all remaining events have now been cancelled. It’s definitely a bold move, but you can see that it’s driven by personal values and some outside pressures too. A lot of prominent figures in the horse racing industry had some strong opinions about this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The horse racing scene was surprised by this update

Champion trainer Willie Mullins, who has had over 250 winners at Thurles, expressed his surprise, saying, “It was a major shock this morning to hear the news. It will be a huge blow for Irish racing, more specifically Irish jump racing and winter jump racing. Thurles is a track that always had beautiful ground in the winter when other tracks couldn’t. It’s the last family-run track in Ireland, I believe. Pierce Molony ran it for years, his father ran it before him and Riona and family have run it since Pierce died and they’ve been fantastic for the Irish jump fraternity over the years.” Mullins, who is the most successful trainer in the history of the Cheltenham Festival, having saddled 113 winners as of 2025, was both shocked and saddened by the ordeal, considering it a great loss for Irish racing. Its tracks being steady even in harsh winter conditions was something that wasn’t visible in most others.

via Imago Thurles Racing, Thurles Racecourse, Tipperary 25/11/2021 The Boomerang Shavings & Horse & Country Store Handicap Hurdle Eoin Walsh onboard Peace Party makes a mistake at the last but recovers to win the race Eoin Walsh onboard Peace Party makes a mistake at the last but recovers to win the race 25/11/2021 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/MorganxTreacyx AZ0I4367_1

In the meantime, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) shared a statement, showing their surprise at the unexpected decision. CEO Suzanne Eade highlighted how important Thurles has always been to the National Hunt calendar. She mentioned, “I am sure this announcement was a hugely difficult one for Riona Molony, and her daughters Patricia, Helen, Ann Marie and Kate, and I respect their decision to take a step back from running racing at Thurles. Riona’s husband Pierce contributed significantly to the Irish racing industry for many years and the Molony family, led by Riona, certainly stepped up following his untimely passing. I will be seeking a meeting with the Molony family in the near future to discuss their position.” Could this mean that Thurles will be open again? We can only hope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As racing fans take in this news, the legacy of the Molony family’s stewardship—from Pierce’s takeover in 1974 to Riona’s leadership—will surely be remembered as a key chapter in Irish jumps history, showcasing dedication, resilience, and the personal touch of a family-run institution.