9.7 Million Followers Influencer Stakes Claim to Beat Sovereignty at Kentucky Derby Winner’s Comeback

Sovereignty has really made a name for himself as the standout three-year-old of 2025, building an impressive legacy with his victories in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. Sovereignty, trained by the legendary Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, made an impressive move past Journalism to take home the Kentucky Derby on May 3. Coming from near the back of the pack on a muddy Churchill Downs track, Sovereignty pulled ahead to win by about one and a half lengths. He skipped the Preakness and came back fresh to Saratoga Race Course on June 7, where he really took charge in the Belmont Stakes, winning by three lengths with a solid time of 2:00.69, proving once again that he’s at the top of his game.

That dual Classic win really set Sovereignty apart in the division. By early summer, Sovereignty was definitely the top pick for the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga, coming in with a morning line of 2‑5 in a small, five‑horse field. In the midst of all this hype, we have Sandman, the colt that’s co-owned and promoted by social media star Griffin Johnson. He’s got a whopping 9.7 million followers on TikTok, plus millions more across other platforms.

Sandman isn’t just another popular name in the mix; he’s got a backstory that’s perfect for catching attention. He’s been steadily making his way up the Kentucky prep ranks, scoring a win in the Arkansas Derby and finishing third in the Preakness Stakes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, recently, as seen on America’s Best Racing’s X post, Johnson offered a candid and spirited assessment of the upcoming challenge, stating, “Obviously, tall tasks we have Sovereignty up. You know, look, we always talk about it a lot. You know, Sandman is just kind of It’s been like, you know, like a little boy running against grown men. He’s had a little bit of time past two months to really grow up. So just put on, you know, a good amount of size to him; he’s matured a lot. He’s starting to become a little bit more of a handful and become a man, and I’m excited. Obviously first run with the blinkers. A lot of people are looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to that.”

AD

The hope is that Sandman’s focus and newfound physical maturity will narrow the gulf with Sovereignty. Even though the top colt is clearly the favorite, Johnson’s thoughts highlight his belief that a bit of growth, some confidence, and a few small changes to the gear could be the key to shaking things up in the division.

Also, the co-owner of Sandman mentioned, “We’ve had him out. He’s breezed super. Well, he’s trained well in them. But that’s a little bit different than being on the track. So I’m really excited for that. I’m not nervous, though. You know a lot of people have been asking me or, you know, talking smack in the comments—Sovereignty this, Sovereignty that. Look. Obviously, he’s the best three-year-old right now. He’s won two of the Triple Crown races, but look, there’s only one way to beat him, and you know as three-year-old horses, they’re young horses, horses change, and I’m confident in Sandman’s abilities.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Sandman can really make the most of development and the equipment changes, and if Sovereignty trips up at all, it could really shake things up in the three-year-old ranks. For now, Sovereignty’s throne is still standing strong. So, how’s Sovereignty’s trainer feeling before the G2 challenge at Saratoga?

Sovereignty’s trainer staying positive before the Jim Dandy Stakes

The Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga is just right for Sovereignty, especially after getting some good rest following his Belmont Stakes win. This race is going to be key for his chances at the Breeders’ Cup later this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, just ahead of the Jim Dandy Stakes, Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott shared some insights about their strategy and how the colt is ready, saying, “He’s doing very well. He had a useful work Saturday. He’s a little more relaxed going into this one especially with his works. But he’s also been strong on the bridle. We counted it up. It’s been seven weeks since the Belmont. He’s not that heavily raced this year. We spaced him out a bit. So this seems right for him.”

Mott’s comments really show where Sovereignty stands right now, and they also support the idea that this colt is built for endurance—not just for long races, but for a challenging season overall. As summer approaches, it’s obvious that this colt isn’t just a winner of the Derby and Belmont—he’s a fantastic athlete on a carefully mapped-out path to greatness. If all goes well, we could see headlines in November announcing that Sovereignty made an appearance at the Breeders’ Cup, not just as a contender, but as the standout star of the season everyone was hoping for.