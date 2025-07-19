$1 Million in Sight for Journalism as Jockey Shares Secret Before Race

Journalism has really made a name for himself in the 2025 three-year-old division, showing his dominance at every major event. After a strong performance in the Santa Anita Derby, where he really stood out for trainer Michael McCarthy, he caught everyone’s attention on the national stage. He came through with a brave performance in the Kentucky Derby and an even bolder one in the Preakness—but his standout moment really sparkled during that exciting stretch-run win at Pimlico on May 17.

With complete confidence, he went on to win the 150th Preakness in 1:55.37. Not only did he snag his first Triple Crown victory, but he also earned a lot of admiration for his heart and determination. The Preakness win highlighted more than just skill; it really showed how journalism has grown, its resilience, and its readiness to take on tough challenges. He really stood out in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont, finishing as the runner-up to the tough competitor Sovereignty in each race, which just goes to show he’s definitely one of the top horses of his generation.

He’s made quite a name for himself on the track, racking up over $3.1 million from just eight career starts, including five wins and two second-place finishes. Once the dust settled after Belmont, everyone started chatting about what his next move might be. So, Journalism is all set to take center stage at the $1 million G1 Haskell Stakes happening at Monmouth Park on July 19. He’s the 4–5 morning-line favorite and leads a small group of eight, which features Preakness runner-up Gosger and the Bob Baffert-trained Goal Oriented.

The Haskell is known as a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the big Breeders’ Cup Classic, and it’s always been a great place for classic contenders to show what they’ve got. With all the buzz leading up to the race, the real excitement seems to be centered around Journalism’s jockey, Umberto Rispoli.

According to FanDuel Racing’s X post, right from the start of training and those early workouts, Rispoli has shown incredible confidence in his horse’s condition, saying, “I mean, you’re gonna be definitely in hype when you ride a horse like him. It’s always special, and I’m glad that I can race today and be ready for tomorrow. Mentally, physically, I’m ready. I’m more than ready. I keep working out all those 20 days with the breaks at Santa Anita. I’m full of energy, and I can’t wait to be over there tomorrow. Well, I think you know on paper, races say a little bit more. I mean, there’s going to be a speed in the race. He’s a good braggart out of the gate.”

Journalism never really takes a break, does it? During the spring, he was all about racing, and these races were anything but ordinary. So, the colt really showed up for all three Triple Crown races and gave it his all, finishing second, first, and then second again, in that order. Since the Belmont Stakes, Journalism hasn’t raced, but according to his jockey, he’s been putting in some impressive workouts at Santa Anita. All of this really shows how ready he is to go for that G1 glory again, especially with a huge $1 million prize pool on the line.

Touching on expected race dynamics, Rispoli said, “Definitely, then you know we’re going to see how the tracker plays tomorrow, and you know having a brief with Michael [McCarthy] before the race, and we go from there. Well, obviously, you know he’s a horse, then he never shows any kind of weakness. You know, even in the morning, he’s full of energy. He shows you that he really wants to run, and even in his works last week when I work him he was brilliant. He doesn’t see anything wrong with him, so you know that’s why I think why not running. So we’re going to know more tomorrow definitely.”

Rispoli’s confident and composed perspective really shows his belief in Journalism, while also capturing the colt’s amazing form and physical condition. As the Haskell Stakes is just around the corner, their preparation puts them right back in the spotlight of thoroughbred racing’s most exciting moments. So, just a few days back, we noticed an identical tone of confidence with Journalism’s exercise rider.

All eyes will be locked on Journalism

Michael McCarthy, Journalism’s trainer, and his team have really figured out how to prepare for that perfect moment when it counts. Also, his ability to adapt has really shown in this campaign.

Recently, Marc Witkowski, who rides Journalism during his exercise sessions, was asked about his form before the G1 race. He had nothing but a little warning for the competition, saying, “When he’s out there training and galloping, he loves doing it. He’s a beautiful mover. He just glides over the track. It feels like nothing but power under me and he moves the ground. I’m watching the poles and he gets around there so easy when I ask him to. Whenever I ask him for more he gives it to me. He has adapted to each track he’s run at really well. He is an awesome horse. Just awesome.”

In the last few weeks, every workout he’s had, plus the help from his exercise rider, has really made the colt even stronger. For sure, journalism has really flourished in all kinds of situations. At the Kentucky Derby, the horse tackled a muddy track, but it didn’t bother him one bit. In a similar way, with a bit of luck on his side, he really stood out against the competition at the Preakness. It seems like there are some pretty high expectations for the horse as we head into the Haskell Stakes.