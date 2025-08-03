$1 Million Sierra Leone Victory Leaves Trainer Emotional Over Personal Reasons

Sierra Leone put on an impressive show on August 2 at Saratoga Race Course, taking home the highlight of Whitney Day—the $1 million Grade 1 Whitney Stakes—by a length ahead of Highland Falls. After starting last in a lively nine-horse race that featured Fierceness and White Abarrio, he made an impressive late charge with Flavien Prat aboard, covering the 1 1/8-mile distance in 1:48.92 on a fast main track. This performance secured him a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic through the “Win and You’re In” challenge series.

Trainer Chad Brown, hailing from Mechanicville, New York, has had quite the journey at The Spa, racking up wins in nearly every major stakes race—except for the Whitney. So, this victory was a big deal for him, marking his first win in the Whitney right at home, and it was all thanks to the perfect horse for the job. For Chad Brown, the race was about so much more than just another big trophy or a ticket to Del Mar.

In a report by Bloodhorse, Brown shared his thoughts on what the victory meant to him. He said, “Growing up around here, the Whitney and Travers are what the whole meet has been built around since its early days, so, for me to finally get one of them with my mom and dad here, my brother, my two daughters, it’s memories that last forever… This is a really, really hard race to win, and you have to have the right horse.”

For Brown, who’s already snagged five Eclipse Awards and has a solid track record at the Breeders’ Cup, finally winning a Whitney Stakes in his hometown has turned professional validation into something really personal. For Chad Brown, that moment went beyond just sports; it was deeply personal.

Growing up in Mechanicville, which is just a quick drive from Saratoga, he used to spend his weekends at the picnic area with his parents at the Spa. He soaked in all the excitement of Whitney and Travers Day, even before he really knew what horses were all about. In that shared moment, right under the grandstand where he used to watch as a wide-eyed kid, Brown pulled off a win that might just outshine any title on his resume—and it came with the kind of applause that really counts.

via Imago Horse Racing: Breeders Cup Championship-Workouts Oct 29, 2024 Del Mar, CA, USA Sierra Leone exercises during morning workouts ahead of the 2024 Breeders Cup Championship at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Del Mar Del Mar Thoroughbred Club CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDenisxPoroyx 20241029_jla_pt6_091

This dream became a reality thanks to the amazing pace of Sierra Leone. But guess what? The horse wasn’t quite the favorite of a certain racing analyst.

There were doubts about Sierra Leone

So, yesterday, racing analyst Matthew DeSantis dropped his final picks, and while he’s on the same page as the betting public about Fierceness being the likely winner, his take on the other contenders really caught some attention. DeSantis believed that Highland Falls, the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup winner trained by Brad Cox, was ready to shine and could even outdo some of the bigger names like Sierra Leone and White Abarrio.

That was a pretty daring choice, especially considering both favorites have already snagged Breeders’ Cup titles. Before the race, DeSantis shared his thoughts on the picks, saying, “Second in the Derby, third in the Belmont, second in the Jim Dandy, third in the Travers. He’s run at Saratoga three times. He’s lost three times. He’s been the favorite three times. He’s burned money three times. Maybe the fourth time’s the charm. Maybe, but at 2-1 with a horse that is trip- and distance-dependent and pace-dependent, I’d rather not take that chance.”

But, you know, Sierra Leone really made a point. Even though a lot of folks didn’t pick him over the others, the colt really showed that he’s not one to shy away from a challenge.