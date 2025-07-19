$1.25 Million in Danger as Sovereignty Faces Challenge From Surgery Comeback Horse

Sovereignty has really made a name for himself in the 2025 three-year-old division, showing off his skills and standing out at every major event. He burst onto the scene at a muddy Churchill Downs, charging to victory in the Kentucky Derby on May 3 with jockey Junior Alvarado. With a brilliant stretch drive, he outpaced the pre-race favorite, Journalism, and has now racked up over $4 million in purse winnings in his career. Instead of going after the Triple Crown, Sovereignty’s team decided to skip the Preakness, and that choice really paid off when he stormed to victory in the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga on June 7.

The colt used his running-down tactic again, speeding past Journalism in the last stretch to take the win by three lengths in 2:00.69, thanks to Alvarado’s powerful ride. Sovereignty has really made a name for himself lately, scoring back-to-back wins in America’s two biggest races. Because of that, he not only topped the NTRA’s 3-Year-Old Poll but also snagged a spot in the top 10 global rankings for his generation.

Sovereignty’s impressive consistency and natural talent have really made it the top pick for the G2 Jim Dandy coming up on July 26 at Saratoga. It’s an important step on the way to the big $1.25 million G1 Travers Stakes on August 23. Hall of Famer Bill Mott has done a great job keeping the colt fresh and focused, and that recent fast work on July 12 really showed he’s ready for the next stage. While Sovereignty is enjoying its moment in the spotlight, there’s another story happening—one filled with recovery, resilience, and a comeback.

Magnitude, a multiple stakes winner, had to take a break earlier this year for surgery to remove an ankle chip, but now he’s back in training and looking stronger than ever. On X, DRF’s New York correspondent David Grening reported the colt’s next destination, stating, “Multiplie stakes winner Magnitude works an easy half in 51.41 over Oklahoma training track in first work back since blowout Iowa Derby win. Pointing to Travers.”

With that smooth 51.41 seal and all that strong energy during training, his team is now setting their sights on a big moment: the Grade 1 Travers Stakes. “As far as ankle chips go, it was pretty straightforward,” said David Fiske, racing manager for the Winchell family. “All the healing went well, and all the rehab went well; he has not missed a beat. Hopefully this race will set him up for some late summer bigger races.”

There might be a runner-up to Sovereignty’s historic campaign on the horizon, but Magnitude’s comeback definitely adds an interesting twist to the story. If he keeps improving, his appearance in the Travers could lead to an exciting matchup with Sovereignty. Given Sovereignty’s recent record, what does the trainer make of the horse’s chances in the G1 race?

Sovereignty is already set for another G1 glory

Bill Mott has made it pretty clear that Sovereignty’s summer campaign is all about the Grade 1 Travers Stakes coming up on August 23 at Saratoga. After the colt’s five-furlong workout on July 12, Mott shared that the Travers is really their main focus for the summer. He brought up that Sovereignty might compete in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy on July 26 as a strategic prep. He said, “I’d like to win it with any horse It would be special to be able to win it with this horse, having won the Derby and the Belmont. I think if he can pick off the Travers, that’d be really great for him and great for the connections.”

Plus, looking back at the Belmont Stakes win, Mott emphasized that Sovereignty isn’t just a flash in the pan, saying, “He is a top-notch horse. I don’t think there is any denying that now. I think we have seen enough. It didn’t happen just one time. He has put in some good runs consistently.”

So, indeed, trainer Bill Mott has made it clear that the Travers Stakes is Sovereignty’s main goal for the summer, with the Jim Dandy likely being a step to get there. We’ll just have to wait and see how the colt impresses the horse racing community this time around.