$1.25 Million at Stake as Trainer Keeps Caution for Sovereignty Before Travers Stakes

Sovereignty has really taken the spotlight in the 2025 racing season, putting on a fantastic show with the careful direction of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. The Godolphin homebred has already bagged wins in the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby and Grade 1 Belmont Stakes, showing off some serious versatility and resilience—thanks to Mott’s steady, race-by-race strategy. Mott’s approach has been all about keeping the colt’s stamina intact for the long run. He skipped the Preakness Stakes to ensure the horse stayed fresh and was really thoughtful about how he spaced out his races.

“I’ve been doing this for over 50 years. I’ve had more than one disappointment over that time,” Mott said following the Belmont victory. “If you have any experience at all, you ready yourself for anything that could happen. You never know. The horse could stumble out of the gate. He could get carried wide. I’ve seen enough 1-5 or 3-5 shots get beat. There’s no such thing as a sure thing. That’s why they run the race.”

With the $1.25 million Grade 1 Travers Stakes coming up on August 23, Mott is now all about keeping his champion sharp while also making sure he doesn’t overdo it. It’s all about finding that sweet spot, which could really make a difference in their chances at Saratoga’s tricky “Midsummer Derby.”

Recently, the buzz around Sovereignty’s Travers prep picked up when freelance horse racing writer Tim Wilkin posted a video on X, stating, “Sovereignty accompanied by HOF trainer Bill Mott Saturday morning on the Oklahoma.” The footage captured Sovereignty gliding smoothly while Mott kept a close watch, his strong stride hinting at the careful control in his training session.

Mott really knows what he’s doing here, focusing on the little things and making sure not to push too hard too early while getting ready for the tough 1 1/4-mile challenge of the Travers.

Furthermore, the trainer did make a huge statement after Sovereignty’s Jim Dandy win, stating, “It was good. It was a winning trip, a winning ride, a winning run. Hopefully he comes back good and trains as well for the Travers. We’re trying to get ready for the Travers and that’s the main objective for everybody. The Travers is important to me. It’s a race I’ve never won and I’d really like to win it before I check out.” So, as the horse picked up some impressive awards this season, it has also helped boost the status of the ownership group behind him.

Sovereignty has helped them reach places in the industry

Sovereignty’s wins have really put Godolphin on the map, the Dubai-based racing operation owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The colt’s win at the Kentucky Derby was a big deal for Godolphin, breaking a 13-race dry spell in the event and making a long-time dream come true for Sheikh Mohammed.

The stable is really making waves lately, especially with its recent climb to the top of the world owner rankings, outpacing competitors like Coolmore Partners and Juddmonte Farms. This achievement really shows how Godolphin has made its mark across four continents and how well it competes in both dirt and turf racing at the top levels. But hey, Sovereignty’s season isn’t done yet! He’s definitely racked up a lot of wins in 2025, and with his career earnings topping $5 million, trainer Bill Mott isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

So, with the Travers Stakes just around the corner on August 23, Sovereignty is definitely gearing up for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 1 at Del Mar. If the colt can pull off these races quickly, he’s definitely on track to be one of the top horses that Godolphin has ever raised.