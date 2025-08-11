Positive Update Cheers Up Trainer as Unorthodox Training Works For Horse of the Year

There’s only so much one can do about variables in the training routine, and when things don’t go to plan, the best you can do is just roll with it. There’s always the odd weather, the late night, and the uncooperative teammate, but what if that teammate is an animal? What can a horse trainer do when the horse in training’s workmate gets ahead of themselves? How to then manage the situation, especially with the pressure of races coming up! Well, in a recent training session with 2024’s horse of the year, Thorpedo Anna, her trainer, Kenneth McPeek, had to troubleshoot a difficult situation.

Ahead of the Grade 1 Personal Ensign race this Saturday, Thorpedo Anna was to have an intense practice session alongside her workmate Midnight Concert. However, the two horses did not seem to be in sync, with Midnight Concerto starting too far ahead in the race and getting a full furlong’s head start on Thorpedo Anna. To solve this Midnight Concerto had to stop and wait for Thorpedo Anna, who then ended up overtaking the former, and had to slow down to make up for this difference.

Despite the difficulty, Thorpedo Anna clocked a good time, covering 5 furlongs in 1:01.75 and covering the last quarter mile in 24.32 seconds. So, trainer Kenneth McPeek wasn’t too worried about the upset in the practice session, saying, “In a perfect world, we talked about being three or four lengths behind. She needed a workmate. She needed somebody to finish with and she got it. She got a good deep blow out of it; that’s what was most important.” So, despite the disruptions, it seems like the trainer remains confident and that’s what is most important.

The Personal Ensign Stakes and Thorpedo Anna’s journey towards them

The Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga is a reputed race in the Grade 1 division, especially for older female horses. They are named after none other than Personal Ensign, a thoroughbred with a striking track record of 13 undefeated races! She managed a win over the Kentucky Derby winner, Winning Colors, in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, which is considered her greatest achievement during her career.

The Personal Ensign Stakes, named in her honor, have ever since become a stepping stone for horses who go on to win the Eclipse Award for older female racehorses. The last three winners have managed to bag the honor, as have six of the last eleven winners. So what chances does Thorpedo Anna have?

Well, in 2024 alone the now 4-year-old thoroughbred won five titles, namely the Grade I Kentucky Oaks, the Acorn Stakes, the Coaching Club American Oaks, the Cotillion Handicap, and, none other than the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. This year alone, Thorpedo Anna won the Grade 2 Fleur de Lis at Churchill Downs by a wide margin of three lengths and the Grade 2 Azeri and Grade 1 Apple Blossom, so Kenneth McPeek isn’t too worried, saying, “She’s had another good summer. She’s doing everything we’ve asked her to do.” As Thorpedo Anna and her team prepare to head into Saturday’s big race.