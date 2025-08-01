Prayers Pour In as Legendary American Race Horse Arch’s Son Dies in Korea

After a 6-month stay in Korea, Preservationist, son of the legendary Arch, drew his last breath, leaving behind a legacy that transcended his short time in the country. At 12 years old, his passing was a heartbreaking moment for horse racing fans, who now send in their prayers and wishes as he gallops into the great beyond.

The news of his passing was a bolt out of the blue for Aidrie Stud (where he began his stud career), too, as the stallion had been doing more than fine in Korea. “We were blind sided by it,” Aidrie’s Bret Jones said. “I didn’t know until Don Little [from Centennial] reached out, having just read an article. I reached out to the agent who did the deal, and she said the horse was doing fabulously in Korea, he had bred 80 mares or so. He colicked and had to go in for surgery and tragically did not make it.” Bred by Emory Hamilton, the Kentucky stallion was adored by everyone around him, and now that he is no more, they not only have an insurmountable loss to mourn, but also a lasting legacy to celebrate.

He was bred out of the winning Dixieland Band mare, Flying Dixie, and his pedigree carried both speed and stamina. The 12-year-old had been a standout horse from the beginning and attracted plenty of attention as a yearling, as he was ultimately sold to owner Centennial Farms for an impressive $485,000 at the 2024 Keeneland September Yearling Sale, and he made sure to live up to his price tag.

Known for his powerful closing kick and determined racing style, he gained a loyal following among fans and made a name for himself by winning the 2019 GI Woodward Stakes and GII Suburban Stakes. Preservationist finished with an impressive record of six wins in 11 career starts, earning a total of $1,084,550 on the track. After his retirement, he was met with great anticipation from breeders at Aridrie, thanks to his strong pedigree, athleticism, and proven racing ability. He sired a total of 51 winners, including Diakonissa and Chunk of Gold, who amassed combined earnings of over $4.7 million. Naturally, fans are devastated by his sudden demise.

Horse racing fans in tears after Preservationist’s demise

“I can’t tell you how sorry I am. 🫂 Run free, Big P. 💔😢,” wrote one fan, still reeling from the bad news. Another fan, however, couldn’t help but look back on the achievements of the horse, “yes, thank you Big Horse, you were so worth the wait…. You won a Grade 1, the Woodward, and a Grade 2, the Suburban, at age 6!! I’m sorry we couldn’t do more for you.. love you xo.”

via Imago Source: IG/ Centennial Farm

But even amidst heartbreak, one netizen chose to look ahead. “Very sorry for those who loved him – horses are loved as part of the family – hopefully he can live on for you through his son, Antiquarian,” the fan said. Antiquarian, who was born in 2021, is currently trained by Todd A. Pletcher and owned by Centennial Farms.

More fans also reacted to his demise, saying, “How very sad… a beautiful, talented horse,” “Run free, gorgeous. 💔,” “Rest in peace, handsome boy💙🙏 Just so heartbreaking😢💔.” Surely there will be a vacuum after Preservationist’s’ loss. May his soul be at peace.