Prayers Pour In for Legendary California Horse Rider After He Passes Away at 62

Competing with the younger jockeys was never an issue for this California horse racing legend. “The better jockeys are always the older jockeys,” he would say. “I’ve always thought that if I stay in shape that I’d be able to race until I’m 50.” Oh, he did way better than that, Barrington Harvey. The iconic jockey was racing at his favorite California racetracks when he was 60, and claiming some famous wins that are now part of his immortal legacy.

The news of his passing has left the horse racing community with heavy hearts. Because Barrington Harvey’s story didn’t just revolve around winning. He was an accomplished jockey, alright. And he was a multiple stakes winner. But it was his outlook on life that left an impression on the people’s hearts. And the tributes and remembrances have been pouring in since the news broke out.

Los Alamitos Race Course shared the saddening update on X on August 4. “We’re sad to hear of the passing of jockey Barrington Harvey, a winner of 742 races from 10,000+ mounts in a career that spanned into his early 60s. He won 129 races from 1,145 mounts at Los Al including notable wins with Whisky My God and Perfect D plus many wins at Ferndale.”

Harvey’s horse racing journey started in Kingston, Jamaica, his native land. “My mother had a friend whose son was a jockey, and he taught me how to ride,” Harvey shared with SFGate.com in 2006. After eight years in Jamaica, he came to America to live his dream. And he rode across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. But it was in California that he became the evergreen jockey.

Barrington Harvey would often be seen mounting the horses of lesser-known trainers. This automatically translated to a lesser probability of wins. Despite that, he had managed to get close to 600 career wins in thoroughbred races. And his total career earnings stood at close to $10 million, even with his modest approach to life. “There’s more fame and money over (in the U.S.), for sure,” he said to Times Standard in 2011. “But some people get too involved in all of that, you know? Say you’re successful, winning money, and then you struggle. Then what? You can’t let it get in your head.”

Such a Zen way of looking at life made him stand out in the sport. Today, people are remembering Harvey in their own way, with their anecdotes that keep reminding us how integral he has been to the soul of the sport.

The horse racing community honors the legacy being left behind by Barrington Harvey

One of the folks to pay tribute to the Jamaican jockey was his agent and veteran track announcer, Vic Stauffer. “Very sad news. A nice man and very solid race rider. We won many races together. Mostly at Fresno where he was always VERY live. RIP.” His ability as a jockey needs no backing. And his versatility with the horses made him so good at what he did.

Harvey was a regular jockey for trainer Ellen Jackson. “He gets along with all sorts of horses,” she said to SF Gate. “One of the reasons he had trouble getting mounts in the past is that he doesn’t keep an agent. I think he would be a leading rider if he would ever have a decent agent.” That’s some praise. Then you add the man, the sunshine soul who knew only how to spread joy. “I’m a very social and friendly person. I’m always saying ‘good morning’ or ‘good evening’ to everybody,” Harvey had said to Times Standard.

The world is a dimmer place without him, no doubt. At this trying time, the horse racing fans have lent their support to Harvey’s loved ones and his family. He was in Jamaica with his mother and family when he passed away. One fan mourned, “He was an amazing gentle man. I’m so sorry and condolences to his family.” Another fan was in disbelief that we would never again see Harvey’s bright smile, which said, “Tomorrow is another day.” Harvey took life the way it came. And gave it his all. The fan went, “Damn. Condolences to his family. RIP 🙏.”

For some, the news was like a time machine. All they could do was remember the good old days when Harvey was making his jolly mark in California. Many of Harvey’s popular wins came at the Bay Meadows and Golden Gate Fields. And he loved the marathon race at the Ferndale racetrack. But for this fan, it was his rides in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that stayed. The tweet read, “Remember him at Philly Park and Garden State and Atlantic City Race Course back in the day. RIP.”

As we try to come to terms with the difficult truth and make peace, one fan remembered a line from a song—in a way, a perfect ode to a great man with a big heart. And a jockey who loved everything about horse racing. ‘Pony boy, carry me home…’ Harvey’s sweet adventure has come to an end. As the song goes: ‘When morning comes and it’s time to go, Pony boy carry me home…’ the fan wrote, “”Pony boy, carry me home.” Rest in peace”.

All we can hope is that we can look at life the way Barrington Harvey looked at it. It was not all sunshine and rainbows. But he made it work. He spread love and cheer with open arms, and we loved him so much for it. And we will always do.