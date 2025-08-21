Racing Analyst Goes Candid on What Could’ve Been Sovereignty’s Travers Kryptonite

Sovereignty has really made a name for himself leading up to the Travers Stakes, solidifying his position as the clear frontrunner in the three-year-old division. The Godolphin colt has really made a name for himself with impressive wins in the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Jim Dandy Stakes. He’s racked up over $5 million in earnings and shown he can handle different tracks and distances like a pro. His tactical speed, closing ability, and knack for adjusting to race dynamics have really impressed both rivals and trainers.

In fact, the Travers field ended up with just five entrants because so many owners decided to steer clear of racing against him. This evasion really highlights Sovereignty’s strong presence, especially with experienced competitors like Preakness winner Journalism missing from the starting gate.

So, while everyone seemed to agree that Sovereignty was pretty much unbeatable, racing analyst Kaylie Shapiro shared an interesting take on NYRA Bets’ YouTube channel. She pointed out that the one horse that could have taken him down was surprisingly absent: Journalism.

“But my point is, is that if Journalism was here, Journalism has the opportunity to beat him from behind. I can’t think of a horse that’s going to outkick him. And I can’t think of a horse that’s going to stay running and hold him off either, no matter where he’s coming from getting the mile and a quarter distance for the first time ever. I’m talking about Magnitude, Bracket Buster, Strategic focus. I just don’t see any of them continuing on with a powerful run that they’ve been sustaining for the entire race at the end,” Shapiro mentioned.

This analysis shows how Journalism has a knack for finishing strong, something he really proved during tough races like the Haskell Stakes, where he powered past his competitors to take the win.

So, without Journalism, fans missed out on an exciting rematch—Sovereignty had just edged him out in the Belmont Stakes—but it also meant we lost the only contender who could have really pushed the favorite with their stamina and closing speed. As we approach the $1.25 million Travers, one of Sovereignty’s connections seems pretty confident.

Happy with Sovereignty’s performances

Before the $1.25 million Travers Stakes, Michael Banahan, the Director of Bloodstock at Godolphin USA, shared some exciting news about the colt, stating, “Sovereignty has galloped beautifully since the weekend, and all systems are go for the Travers. We are pleased to see Bracket Buster entered, as he can keep the other speed horse occupied on the front end and hopefully get a decent pace in the race, unlike the Alabama last weekend. We are expecting a big performance from Sovereignty. Hopefully, he can confirm his status as the top three-year-old in the country and give Bill Mott his first Travers.”

Indeed, as he mentioned, for trainer Bill Mott, this really would be a big moment, marking the end of a long stretch without a win in a race that’s been just out of reach for him in his amazing career, especially since he’s finished second three times before.

And if Sovereignty manages to pull it off, he’ll be joining some pretty legendary company, right alongside Twenty Grand from 1931, Shut Out from 1942, and Thunder Gulch from 1995—horses that have all snagged the Kentucky Derby, Belmont, and Travers titles. Well, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens at the Saratoga Race Course on August 23!