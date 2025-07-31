Racing Expert Reveals Sovereignty’s Major Breeders’ Cup Advantage Over Journalism and Others

Sovereignty, the bay colt from Godolphin under Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, is fast becoming the breakout star of the 2025 racing season. With poise, power, and a touch of flair, he’s carved out a name for himself with standout performances in two of the sport’s biggest stages — the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes. He kicked off his campaign with a statement win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, but it was his stunning Derby triumph at 5‑1 odds that turned heads. Blowing past the heavily favored Journalism in the final stretch at Churchill Downs, Sovereignty didn’t just take home the roses — he took the spotlight. His savvy race tactics and explosive late finish earned him widespread praise and marked him as one to watch on the Triple Crown trail.

Sovereignty decided to take a break from the Preakness to recharge, and he came back strong at Saratoga. He really showed his grit and smart racing skills in the Belmont Stakes, which took place at Saratoga for the second year in a row. In a thrilling race over the shorter 1 1/4-mile distance, he managed to outpace Journalism once more, clinching the second leg of the Triple Crown. He finished the race in 2:00.69, proving once again that he’s a consistent performer at the top level.

The colt kept the good vibes going with his first Saratoga appearance in the Jim Dandy Stakes, which is a key prep for the Travers. He was up against a tight but tough group as the 2–5 favorite. After falling to last place mid-race, he made a strong comeback to clinch a one-length victory over Baeza. He clocked in at 1:49.52 over 1 1/8 miles, showing once again that he’s a top contender among three-year-olds and setting him up as the likely favorite for the Travers later this summer.

But the Travers isn’t the only G1 race that the Bill Mott colt has his sights set on. When November rolls around, fans will get to see Sovereignty at the Breeders’ Cup Classic. It looks like a lot of people are starting to see him as the favorite. In a recent post on Breeders’ Cup’s official X, author Peter Fornatale talked with analyst Jonathon Kinchen about the rivalry between the 3-year-olds and the 4-year-olds in the Classic. Kinchen didn’t hesitate to highlight one standout: Sovereignty.

“I love sovereignty. We know who he is. He’s proven it to us on a number of occasions. I love journalism. I think he’s probably a cut below Sovereignty. But like we saw last year with Fierceness and Sierra Leone, these horses still have a chance to grow up,” he said. “If Journalism and Sovereignty both grow up, wow, what a race we might be looking at in that Breeders’ Cup Classic. If you had to hold my feet to the fire right now, I would side with the three-year-olds. The reason being is Sovereignty is not too far off from a figure standpoint. And I think at a mile and a quarter with a lot of pace to run at, he’s going to have an advantage on Sierra Leone because Sierra Leone comes from so far out of it. He’s going to be close enough to Fierceness in that situation. And there’s still some upside for him to grow up a little bit.”

Kinchen really shows how much he admires Sovereignty, pointing out that the colt has consistently proven himself at the top level. He sees Journalism as a solid contender—just a step below Sovereignty—but definitely deserving of some serious thought. Kinchen sparks interest by pointing out that both Journalism and Sovereignty have the potential to evolve, setting the stage for a fascinating hypothetical showdown. He thinks that if both three-year-olds keep improving, the Breeders’ Cup Classic could be an exciting showdown. He really seems to favor the younger horses when comparing them directly.

The analyst points out that Sovereignty’s current stats are pretty competitive, and at 1 1/4 miles with a fast pace, Sovereignty should have the upper hand against long-closing rivals like Sierra Leone. Kinchen thinks that Sovereignty might be able to keep up with Fierceness in that situation, which could really boost his tactical edge. Basically, Kinchen thinks Sovereignty has a slight edge since the three-year-old division seems to fit well with the expected Classic setup. So, what’s the trainer of the colt saying about his look for the upcoming Travers Stakes?

Positive about Sovereignty’s future

Trainer Bill Mott pointed out that the Travers Stakes is the next big goal for Sovereignty after his impressive win in the Jim Dandy Stakes. Even though Mott has had an amazing Hall of Fame career, he hasn’t managed to snag a Travers win yet. It looks like he’s really set on changing that this summer with his best three-year-old. Mott mentioned, “We are trying to get ready for the Travers, and that is the main objective for everybody, I think. It is a race I’ve never won, and I’d really like to win it before I check out [laughs]. We’ll give it our best go.”

After Sovereignty’s impressive return in the Jim Dandy—where he bounced back from a little dip mid-race to surge ahead and win by a length—Mott called it “a winning trip, a winning ride, a winning run.” He also shared his hopes that the colt would continue to train well as they look ahead to the late-August feature at Saratoga.

The trainer is feeling hopeful after the wins at Belmont and Jim Dandy. He believes the colt will be in top shape when they get to Saratoga and is aiming to finally snag that big win that’s been just out of reach in his Hall of Fame career.