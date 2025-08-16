Racing Fans Heartbroken as Horse Euthanized Amid Multiple Saratoga Race Mishaps

When 14 equine stars perished at the Saratoga Race Course in 2023, the horse community was left in utter disbelief. Eight of those seats were listed as racing deaths, further underscoring the iconic track’s notoriety. Now, as the Travers Stakes (G1) waits to make its return to the New York venue, another horse has succumbed to its injuries, evoking alarmed reactions from the fans once again.

Over the past few weeks, a number of horses have breathed their last at the Saratoga Race Course. Considering how PETA had urged for race events to be halted at the track after the troubling 2023 season, it’s understandable why the unfortunate events of the recent weeks at Saratoga are making many see shades from two years ago.

Daily Racing Form’s David Grening took to X on Friday to share the latest heartbreaking news from the Saratoga Race Course. “In SAR 10th, won emphatically by Undisputed ($9.40), #7 State of Readiness suffered an irreparable injury and had to be euthanized on track,” wrote Grening in his social media post, adding to the fans’ misery. Thankfully, though, Grening noted that Dormello was able to walk back to the barn despite being eased out.

According to the New York Racing Association’s Friday announcement, State of Readiness “was pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario after sustaining a right hind injury“. NYRA’s statement further elaborated on the matter, “The horse was immediately attended to by on-track veterinarians, who determined that there were multiple inoperable fractures. As a result, State of Readiness was humanely euthanized upon recommendation of the veterinarians.”

But the 10th race at the Saratoga Race Course wasn’t the first incident of the day. During the eighth race, two more mishaps occurred. “Jockey Luis Rivera Jr., unseated on Rock Harbor in SAR 8th, has escaped serious injury and is just a little sore, per agent Jimmy Riccio Jr.,” wrote Grening in a previous X update. The horse was transported to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for further evaluation, while the jockey was taken to Saratoga Hospital. Bunny Hunny was also pulled by jockey Rosario after he felt the horse was not running well. However, initial investigations did not show any major signs of injury.

Obviously, the fans were distraught. Just earlier this month, a 3-year-old horse owned by Joseph Vega, Uncrowned King, perished following an injury at the seventh race at Del Mar. Naturally, Friday’s events at the Saratoga Race Course only added to the troubling state of affairs, and fans couldn’t stop wailing.

The Saratoga Race track adds to the fans’ prolonged blues

“Heartbreaking day at Saratoga,” one fan noted their sadness about what transpired on Friday. “Not the best day today at spa,” echoed another. The Todd Pletcher-trained Whatlovelookslike was humanely euthanized after the horse sustained a right hind injury during the 9th race at Saratoga in June, marking the first death at the race course this year. At first, surgery was considered. However, owing to the complicated nature of the horse’s injury, the drastic decision was made later.

And today’s latest incident only caused more alarmed expressions. “ICK DAY AT SARATOGA,” bellowed one fan after State of Readiness had to be put down. As per the New York State Equine Death and Breakdown database, 11 horses since April 18 have been euthanized at Saratoga following their individual training or racing-related injuries.

A. P. Kid, another of Todd Pletcher’s horses, was euthanized in late June after picking up an injury during training on Saratoga’s Oklahoma training track. The Bruce Levine-trained Stop Giggling, a 5-year-old mare, was also injured during training on July 25 and was later euthanized. On August 6, Setting Sun, trained by Miguel Clement, sustained severe left knee fractures during race 9 and had to be put down as well.

For obvious reasons, the Saratoga race course is looking like a daunting place right now. “How has this become acceptable?” one fan just couldn’t wrap their head around the fact that the track has become the place where so many horses have breathed their last. “God damn it,” yet another horse racing enthusiast was left distraught by State of Readiness’ fate.