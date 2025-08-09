Retiring Horse Racing Valet Gets Emotional Over Bob Baffert Memory

When you think of horse racing greatness, Bob Baffert’s name definitely comes to mind. He’s got records that might just stand the test of time. He’s got six Kentucky Derby wins, eight Preakness Stakes victories, and two Triple Crown champions under his belt—American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018. His legacy is definitely a big part of the sport’s history. He’s had quite the journey, teaming up with legendary jockeys like Mike Smith, Victor Espinoza, and John Velazquez, who have helped his stars shine bright on the track.

Every iconic jockey has an unsung hero behind them: the valet. Their careful work makes sure the riders are ready to shine in the spotlight. One of them is Harry Rice, who just wrapped up an incredible 49-year journey with the New York Racing Association (NYRA). He’s stepping away, but not without a treasure trove of unforgettable memories from his time there.

Maggie Wolfendale, the NYRA paddock analyst, had a touching interview, as seen on X, where Rice got a bit emotional while reminiscing about his favorite racing moment. He said, “It was when Justify won the Triple Crown.”

Rice’s feelings really highlight the deep bond that backstretch workers have with the sport’s biggest moments. Working as a valet, he got to see Baffert’s incredible success as a trainer firsthand, including Justify’s amazing undefeated streak, which broke the “Curse of Apollo” by winning the Derby without having raced as a two-year-old.

Rice’s job—making sure jockeys like Mike Smith had just the right saddles and clean silks—was a small but super important piece of the whole racing show. With Rice stepping away, it feels like we’re turning the page on a time that really showcased Bob Baffert’s talent and the strong bonds among the racing support team.

His story reflects the two sides of the sport: the glitz of the winner’s circle and the hard work of those who help get there. So, just how magical was Justify’s season?

The tale of Bob Baffert’s one of the best equines

Justify’s 2018 Triple Crown campaign was truly something special, breaking all the usual rules and grabbing the attention of the racing world in just 112 days. The chestnut colt, trained by Bob Baffert, kicked off his career on February 18, 2018, with a standout maiden win at Santa Anita. It was an impressive debut that quickly put him on the map as a Kentucky Derby contender, even though he hadn’t raced as a two-year-old, breaking the long-standing “Apollo’s Curse” from 1882.

He kept climbing the ranks with impressive wins in the Santa Anita Derby and Kentucky Derby, where he tackled a muddy track and tough rivals, showing off his versatility and natural talent. When he crossed the wire at Churchill Downs, Justify had truly made his mark as a once-in-a-generation horse, showcasing a mix of power, speed, and an incredible determination to win.

The excitement really ramped up during the Preakness Stakes, where Justify took on his biggest challenge so far—a tough battle with Good Magic, the 2017 two-year-old champion. Jockey Mike Smith really had his hands full on that messy track, but he skillfully steered Justify to a tough win, proving just how tough the colt is when the pressure’s on. Next up was the Belmont Stakes, and Justify really showed off his stamina and calmness, leading from start to finish to clinch the Triple Crown.

By doing that, he joined Seattle Slew as the only undefeated Triple Crown winner and became the first to pull it off without racing as a juvenile—a real nod to Baffert’s daring training and Justify’s amazing talent. So far, Justify’s story is one of the most exciting in racing—a comet that shot through the sport, changing history in just a few months.