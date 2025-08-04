Seismic Beauty’s Jockey Reveals Bob Baffert’s Advice That Earned Breeder’s Cup Entry

Bob Baffert’s Nysos is quickly establishing himself as one of the premier 3-year-olds in the country, and his latest victory at Del Mar only added to the hype. On July 26, the colt stormed to a dominant win in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap, covering the 1 1/16-mile distance with authority and crossing the wire 2 3/4 lengths ahead of his imminent rival. The win marked a strong return to form for Nysos, who had faced questions after his lone career defeat. He also earned some outstanding speed figures in the process, elevating his status as a serious threat in the 3-year-old division. But while Baffert is hopeful about Nysos for the Breeders’ Cup, there is one more contender who has just entered the upcoming Breeders’ Cup race on August 3.

Seismic Beauty, the talented 4-year-old filly owned by MyRacehorse and Peter Leidel, delivered a standout performance in Saturday’s Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar. Breaking sharply from the gate, she quickly assumed command and hugged the rail throughout the 1 1/16-mile trip on the main track. With a strong turn of foot and in a flawless ride, she pulled away in the stretch to score a decisive 1 1/2-length victory. Seismic Beauty is trained by the veteran trainer Bob Baffert. Baffert has continued to assert his dominance in top-level companies by capturing the Clement L. Hirsch Stakes for the third consecutive year and for the fourth time in his illustrious career.

Talking about the win, jockey of Seismic Beauty, Juan Hernandez said, “Bob’s team brought this filly really into good shape today. I think she won the race out of the gate today. She broke really, really sharply. Loves to be in the lead. She was really comfortable.” The jockey also added, “You know, she was just galloping; she was in a really good rhythm, that’s what Bob (Baffert) told me to do. You know, that’s what she did on her own. I was just waiting for the quarter pole to make her run. Once we hit it, I asked her, she picked it up, she switched leads, and that was it. You know, this filly is getting better every race.” Jaun said, as compiled by Paulick Report.

Bob Baffert, American racehorse trainer, stands on the track prior to the running of the 150th Preakness stakes.

Baffert also added his take, saying, “She’s a big filly, and she just had to grow into herself. Those big fillies like that, you’ve got to wait on them a little bit. She’s still maturing, and I think she’s still going to improve off of that. Today, Juan said she just broke running. She worked pretty fast the other day, and she was pretty sharp.” Seismic Beauty delivered an impressive performance, defeating the favored Kopion by 1 1/2 lengths while stopping the clock at 1:42.33 for the 1 1/16-mile race.

Kopion, who tried to rally late, settled for second place but still finished a solid 3 1/2 lengths ahead of third-place Richi. Richi is one of two other runners in the field, also trained by Bob Baffert. Royal Spa followed in fourth, while Nothing Like You and Little Hidden Port completed the field in fifth and sixth, respectively. The strong show by Seismic Beauty secured the victory underscoring her growing maturity and potential among a competitive group of fillies.

Bob Baffert is eyeing Breeders’ Cup 2025

When it comes to the 2025 Breeders’ Cup, much of the spotlight is firmly on Bob Baffert’s rising star, Nysos. The 4-year-old colt is the son of Nyquist, who famously captured the 2016 Kentucky Derby and the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, making his pedigree as strong as his presence on the track. As Nysos continues to evolve, his performances reflect the makings of an elite runner. Baffert, never one to overstate, has shown growing confidence in the colt.

Credits: X/@BreedersCup

“He’s a classic horse… he can go all day,” the Hall of Fame trainer once remarked, emphasizing Nysos’s stamina and capability that could serve him well come Breeders’ Cup weekend. The Breeders’ Cup is one of the premier events in international Thoroughbred racing, and winning it will be his redemption statement after his comeback to racing and the subsequent losses he faced in this year’s Triple Crown leg of the sport. The event will take place at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. It’s a two-day spectacle, known for drawing elite horses, jockeys, and trainers from around the world.

Renowned for its coastal charm and passionate crowds, Del Mar promises to deliver another memorable edition filled with high-stakes racing. Let’s see if Bob Baffert can continue his winning streak in the Breeders’ Cup. How do you think Baffert’s prospects look for the upcoming major event in horse racing?