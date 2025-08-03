$750,000 Victory for Bob Baffert Sends Powerful Message for Breeders’ Cup

Bob Baffert’s summer streak really took off with an impressive showing from Nysos in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap at Del Mar. The four-year-old Nyquist colt, sent off as the 1-9 favorite, definitely lived up to the hype. He was sitting just off the pace, right behind his stablemate Mirahmadi, and then he made his move between horses late in the race, winning by 2 3/4 lengths with a time of 1:42.61 over 1 1/16 miles.

This performance immediately put him in the running as a contender for the Breeders’ Cup. Baffert was also all smiles after witnessing a fantastic debut from Brant, his $3 million Gun Runner colt that he picked up at OBS. Brant really made a splash by winning his first race by 5 1/4 lengths, flying down the track in 1:02.63.

According to FanDuel Racing on X, today, riding that wave of momentum, Bob Baffert is sending out Falcon Jet in Race 1 at Del Mar—a maiden special weight that kicks off Sunday’s card. Falcon Jet is an interesting offspring of Justify, who was the 2018 Triple Crown legend trained by Baffert.

The colt was purchased for $750,000 at Keeneland. Pedigree is important: Falcon Jet is a colt by Justify and comes from a mare known for her early maturity and speed.

If Falcon Jet has a good start today, he’ll definitely be someone to keep an eye on in the juvenile trail. You know, Baffert has shown us time and again that when one of his horses gets that first win, even early on, it can really set them up for a strong run at the Breeders’ Cup later in the year. So, just how good was Justify, really?

One of Bob Baffert’s top colts

Justify’s 2018 season was an incredible journey that left a lasting mark. The chestnut colt, trained by Bob Baffert, kicked off his career on February 18, 2018, at Santa Anita and took home a solid win. Justify was really something special right from the beginning because he came onto the scene a bit later—he didn’t race as a 2-year-old, which went against the old “Curse of Apollo” that had been around since 1882.

He made it to the Kentucky Derby by winning the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby, and then he really made a mark at Churchill Downs, taking the Derby from start to finish with jockey Mike Smith on board. Two weeks later at Pimlico, Justify faced a sloppy Preakness Stakes, managing to hold off Bravazo and Tenfold to win by half a length and keep the Triple Crown dream going strong.

Next up was the Belmont Stakes, where he got off to a great start and kept the pace steady all the way through, ultimately winning the race and making history as the 13th Triple Crown champion. “I think things happen for a reason. If it was meant to be, it was meant to be. I knew this horse was doing well. We had him ready, but that horse, it was just … just to train a horse like that, he’s just a magnificent animal. I’m just glad that I got a chance to train a horse like that,” said a mesmerised Baffert, following the race.

Justify wrapped up his career undefeated, going 6-for-6 in a little under 7 months. His quick rise was one of the shortest and most exciting in racing history.