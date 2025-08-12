brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Severely Injured Former Jockey Seeks Help After Horrific Accident Causes Multiple Injuries

ByDiptarko Paul

Aug 11, 2025 | 10:59 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Getting thrown off your horse mid-race isn’t something new for a jockey. But life is unpredictable, and you never know where the next blow is coming from. While sometimes it can be on the racing tracks, it can also happen years after your racing days are over. Unlucky for Francisco Torres, fate handed him an unfortunate lemon, and the retired jockey can’t help but ask for help from the fans.

On August 7, the seasoned horse racing celebrity, now a jockey agent, was traveling from Shelbyville, Ind., back to Kentucky to work horses the next morning when he was caught in the middle of a bad storm. His Jeep hydroplaned, and Torres was badly injured in the crash on the interstate. To help the retired jockey, Amanda Poston set up a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

The story is developing

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Does Francisco Torres' accident remind us of the unpredictable risks athletes face even after retirement?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved