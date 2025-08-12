Severely Injured Former Jockey Seeks Help After Horrific Accident Causes Multiple Injuries

Getting thrown off your horse mid-race isn’t something new for a jockey. But life is unpredictable, and you never know where the next blow is coming from. While sometimes it can be on the racing tracks, it can also happen years after your racing days are over. Unlucky for Francisco Torres, fate handed him an unfortunate lemon, and the retired jockey can’t help but ask for help from the fans.

On August 7, the seasoned horse racing celebrity, now a jockey agent, was traveling from Shelbyville, Ind., back to Kentucky to work horses the next morning when he was caught in the middle of a bad storm. His Jeep hydroplaned, and Torres was badly injured in the crash on the interstate. To help the retired jockey, Amanda Poston set up a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

The story is developing