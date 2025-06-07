Sovereignty really showed what he’s made of in the Kentucky Derby, proving he can shine even when conditions get tough. Starting from post 16, he had a tough beginning but managed to work his way through the pack and clinch the win on the muddy track at Churchill Downs. He finished with a time of 2:02.31, showing off his endurance and ability to adapt. This colt’s pedigree hints that he’s got a knack for longer distances and tougher surfaces. Sovereignty, being a son of Into Mischief and out of Bernardini, really brings together speed and stamina, which makes him a great fit for the 1 1/4-mile Belmont Stakes.

“This one got there the right way. I mean, he’s done well, he’s a great horse, he comes from a great organization and I can’t say enough about the horse and the organization that started him out and made this happen,” shared Hall of Fame trainer William Mott after the unexpected win. This really set the colt up for some big challenges down the road. It seems like the horse racing gods are smiling on Sovereignty once more.

So, on X, a freelance horse racing writer shared, “Rainy start to Belmont Stakes Day at Saratoga. Things are supposed to improve as the day gets longer. Can’t get any worse.” Looks like the 157th Belmont Stakes is set to kick off under some rainy skies at Saratoga Race Course. And these conditions are just right for Sovereignty to thrive.

Yeah, the Kentucky Derby winner really shines when it comes to running on muddy tracks. The weather today is going to affect the races, with a few of them being switched from turf to dirt because of the wet and sealed dirt track.

Even though the wet weather might give Sovereignty an edge, the Belmont Stakes is going to have some tough competition with contenders like Journalism, the Preakness winner, and Baeza, who came in third at the Derby. Besides all the buzz around Belmont, there’s a concern that one of Sovereignty’s connections pointed out.

Sovereignty’s connection is concerned with the horse racing industry

The drop in viewership for the Preakness Stakes has sparked quite a bit of chatter among folks in the horse racing community. Michael Banahan, who’s the USA Director of Bloodstock at Godolphin, believes they need to think this through. He mentioned, “Ever since Sovereignty didn’t run in the Preakness Stakes, forfeiting a shot at the Triple Crown to rest up for the Belmont, there have been conversations about spreading out the three legs beyond the current gap of two weeks, then three weeks. I think the quality of racing is probably what draws people in. I think if we get better horses in all those races, I think they’ll get the casual to tune into those as well. Good competition, good horses in there; that happens by having a little more time between to rest. That’ll be good for us.”

What’s all the fuss about? So, just 5.9 million people tuned in to catch Journalism’s amazing win at the 150th Preakness Stakes. That’s a pretty significant drop of 15.7% compared to last year, and it’s got people in the community worried about what this means for the future of the sport. Sovereignty’s connection is all about getting the grid packed with the best horses out there.

For sure, this will definitely grab the viewers’ attention and keep them engaged with the sport. He gets why it’s important to give the horses some downtime for their health. Ultimately, it all boils down to how the Triple Crown races are scheduled, since they’re only a few weeks apart.