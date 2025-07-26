Sovereignty Comeback Guarantees Horse Racing Legacy for Kentucky Derby 2025 Winner

Sovereignty has really taken over the racing scene this season, clearly making a name for himself as the top 3-year-old colt as we head into the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga. He really made a statement with his impressive wins in the 2025 Kentucky Derby on May 3 and the Belmont Stakes on June 7. His performance says it all. Sovereignty, trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott and owned by Godolphin, made a strong move from behind to win the Derby in some pretty messy conditions.

Then, in the Belmont, he took charge right from the start and held on for a solid three-length victory over Journalism. This bay colt has had seven races, winning four and coming in second twice, showing off some impressive consistency when it counts the most. Sovereignty is gearing up for the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes today at Saratoga, where he’ll be racing 1 1/8 miles for a hefty $500,000 purse. He’s the 2-5 morning-line favorite, and many are anticipating another strong showing from him.

With competitors like Baeza, Sandman, Mo Plex, and Hill Road in the mix, it seems many racing analysts agree that Sovereignty is still the one to watch. So, if Sovereignty takes home the win in the Jim Dandy Stakes, the winner’s cut—around 55% of that $500,000 purse—would be roughly $275,000. That payday would push his career earnings over the $5 million mark. Right now, he’s sitting at about $4,872,800, according to Equibase’s data, which comes from his seven starts.

That big Belmont payout of $1.2 million makes up a huge chunk of that total. Reaching that $5 million mark would really boost his standing among the top contenders of this generation and strengthen his legacy as a standout performer during the Triple Crown and this summer’s Saratoga season.

This year, Sovereignty’s story has been truly remarkable. He came from near the back in the Fountain of Youth Stakes to snag a win at Gulfstream early in the season, and then he really showed his stuff in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont, outsmarting and outpacing Journalism with some impressive moves in both races.

By skipping the Preakness Stakes to concentrate on rest and development, he made a smart move. This decision helped him perform at his best in his two biggest races, and now he’s gearing up for another great performance. A win for Jim Dandy means not just another trophy, but also hitting a financial milestone. It really boosts his chances for Horse of the Year and maybe even more down the line. So, what does the colt’s trainer think prior to the race?

He’s confident about Sovereignty

Sovereignty is all set for the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga, especially after a nice break following his win at the Belmont Stakes. He also had several workouts under trainer Bill Mott. This race is really important for his chances at the Travers Stakes and Breeders’ Cup later this season.

Right before the G2 challenge, Mott opened up about their strategy and how the colt is looking, mentioning, “He’s doing very well. He had a useful work Saturday. He’s a little more relaxed going into this one, especially with his works. But he’s also been strong on the bridle. We counted it up. It’s been seven weeks since the Belmont. He’s not that heavily raced this year. We spaced him out a bit. So this seems right for him.”

Mott’s comments really highlight where Sovereignty is at the moment, and they back up the notion that this colt is made for endurance—not just for those long races, but for a tough season as a whole. It’s clear that the colt is an incredible athlete and is on a well-planned journey to greatness. So, if everything goes according to plan, we might just see some exciting headlines in a few months about Sovereignty showing up at the Breeders’ Cup. However, he won’t be there just as a competitor but as the shining star of the season that everyone has been waiting for.