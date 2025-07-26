Sovereignty Comeback Odds Squash Chances for Influencer Horse to Make Saratoga Impact

Sovereignty is gearing up to hit the track today for the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga, and he’s coming in as the clear favorite at 2–5 on the morning line. Sovereignty has already snagged wins at the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, making him a top contender as the best three-year-old in the country. He stands out, not just because of his impressive resume, but also due to how easily he adapts and his quick thinking in tactical situations.

Here’s a quick look at the Jim Dandy: Sovereignty is taking the spotlight in this top-notch small field, which also features Baeza, Sandman, Mo Plex, and Hill Road. Amid all the excitement, Sandman—who’s known for finishing third in the Preakness Stakes and is owned by influencer Griffin Johnson—catches some eyes too. So, Sandman is coming in with 6–1 odds, and there’s some extra excitement since it’s the first time he’s wearing blinkers. Johnson has boosted Sandman’s profile through his social media presence, but he often emphasizes the colt’s natural talent and maturity in interviews.

Even with all the talk about Sovereignty being unbeatable, Johnson is still feeling positive about his horse’s chances to catch up. He mentioned, “We’ve had him out. He’s breezed super. Well, he’s trained well in them. But that’s a little bit different than being on the track. So I’m excited for that. I’m not nervous, though. You know, a lot of people have been asking me or, you know, talking smack in the comments—Sovereignty this, Sovereignty that. Look. He’s the best three-year-old right now. He’s won two of the Triple Crown races, but look, there’s only one way to beat him, and you know, as three-year-old horses, they’re young horses, horses change, and I’m confident in Sandman’s abilities.”

However, Matthew DeSantis, a well-known analyst, has shared his thoughts on the Jim Dandy projections. He agrees that Sovereignty is the top pick but thinks Baeza will come in second and Mo Plex will take third. That means Sandman might end up in fourth place, according to his post on X.

The story around the Jim Dandy (Race 10) is pretty straightforward: Sovereignty’s chances of making a comeback look pretty solid, and its proven class seems to overshadow any challengers, even the influencer-backed Sandman.

Even with Johnson cheering him on and Sandman growing up a bit—plus a little adjustment to the gear—analysts like DeSantis still doubt that anything less than a mistake from Sovereignty will let Sandman sneak into the top three. However, where will the colt go following his G2 challenge at Saratoga?

Sovereignty’s big G1 dreams following the Jim Dandy

Sovereignty’s next big race is coming up — the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga on August 23. It looks like this will be the highlight of his summer season. Lots of reports are saying that the Travers seems like the natural next step after his performances in the Belmont and a potential race win in the Jim Dandy. His strong win at the Belmont and the Kentucky Derby solidifies his spot at the top of his division.

Showing up for the Travers would just add to his impressive reputation and show he means business. The Travers, often called the “Midsummer Derby,” is a big deal in the racing world. It’s a crucial test of stamina and versatility, which seems like just the kind of race Sovereignty is made for. As we look ahead, there are already some exciting plans shaping up for a potential run at the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic this autumn, assuming everything goes well.

The race is scheduled to take place at Del Mar on November 1. Sovereignty is currently sitting at about 3/1 odds in the betting markets for the Classic, which highlights how much people respect his skills and consistent performance over different distances and throughout the summer. If everything goes as planned—solid performances in the Jim Dandy, and then a top-notch run in the Travers—Sovereignty might just be set up as the clear favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.